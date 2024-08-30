Crews Battle Ecuador Fire Destroying Coffee Crops

Emergency crews continued to battle a forest fire in southern Ecuador on Friday, August 30, with over 70 firefighters from four different provinces trying to control the blaze.

Footage taken by the Riesgos Ecuador, the National Secretariat for Risk Management in Ecuador, shows a helicopter using a Bambi Bucket to retrieve water in Quilanga, Ecuador, on Friday.

According to a local news report, the fire has now burned over 3,800 hectares (9,390 acres), including coffee crops, chicken farms, and pastures in Quilanga, a town that depends heavily on agriculture. Ten families were evacuated and a shelter was set up in the town center, the report said. Credit: Riesgos Ecuador via Storyful