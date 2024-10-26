Crews battling fire in empty building in Mission Valley
Firefighters battled an overnight blaze in an empty commercial building in Mission Valley, formerly home to the country western bar, In Cahoots.
Firefighters battled an overnight blaze in an empty commercial building in Mission Valley, formerly home to the country western bar, In Cahoots.
The rector of St. Patrick Basilica is heading to tax court after the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) refused to accept thousands of dollars worth of receipts for donations he made to his own church.Father Stephen Amesse said he donates a significant share of his salary to the basilica on Kent Street every year."I give a considerably amount of money," he said. "I believe, as a pastor, I have to give example."He said CRA had never rejected his claims for tax credits for charitable donations before — u
WARNING: Video contains graphic images that may be disturbing to viewers. Discretion is advised. A security guard in Toronto has been charged with assault, after he was caught on camera allegedly beating a man at a downtown Dollarama. The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, at the store near the intersection of Queen and Sherbourne. In a statement, retail chain Dollarama has said that it "does not authorize the use of force in any situation." Sean O'Shea explains.
The outburst happened shortly after the shooter was found guilty in case involving a botched robbery of three pair of Yeezy sneakers and the death of a high school girl.
Court records detail investigation into the incident that prompted a school lockdown.
SEATTLE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy accused of killing his parents and three of his siblings this week east of Seattle tried to pin the slayings on his younger brother, but a sister who survived after playing dead escaped to a neighbor's house and told police who really carried out the shootings, authorities said in a court document made public Thursday.
Authorities allege Thomas Gledhill, 70, and Rosalie Gledhill, 67, helped their daughter, Jennifer Gledhill, cover up the September killing of her husband
“Our helplessness and frustration overwhelm us,” said the victim’s wife
The teen's 11-year-old sister told King County detectives that she survived the mass shooting by playing dead, according to a court document.
LONDON (AP) — A “relentless and cruel” online predator who blackmailed girls around the world was sentenced to at least 20 years in prison on Friday after being convicted of the manslaughter of a victim who took her own life.
INNISFIL, Ont. — The South Simcoe Police Service says a 15-year veteran of the force has been charged with nine counts of discreditable conduct, sparked by a sexual assault allegation.
The man was killed during an argument with his son on Oct. 18.
A Texas man who wore a hat supporting former President Donald Trump punched an election worker who told him that wearing items endorsing a candidate are prohibited at voting sites, a sheriff said Friday.
Royal Christmas customs beloved of generations of sovereigns are facing the chop due to King Charles’ health crisis. Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, will put a heavy stamp on the royal Christmas this year, the Daily Beast has been told. William and Kate are expected to host a “rival Christmas party” at their home on the Sandringham estate, Anmer Hall, with Kate’s family including her parents, Mike and Carole, in attendance. It will be notable for its studied informality.
OTTAWA — Ottawa police announced Friday that a Montreal man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman killed in a park in front of her children.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The presiding judge of an International Criminal Court panel considering a request to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his defense minister and senior Hamas leaders has been replaced on medical grounds.
Kevin Hawkins subjected a woman to a "campaign" of physical and financial abuse, the court heard.
LONDON (AP) — Thieves with a nose for fine cheese have pulled off a massive cheddar ripoff in London.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana woman who pleaded guilty to neglect after a rat attacked her 6-month-old son and left him with disfiguring injuries has been sentenced to probation, weeks after her husband received a lengthy prison term.
WINNIPEG — A woman told court Thursday that years of counselling and medications have failed to keep away nightmares about the gruesome killings of her daughter and two young grandchildren.
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has upheld her decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie.