Crews battling fire in empty building in Mission Valley

The rector of St. Patrick Basilica is heading to tax court after the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) refused to accept thousands of dollars worth of receipts for donations he made to his own church.Father Stephen Amesse said he donates a significant share of his salary to the basilica on Kent Street every year."I give a considerably amount of money," he said. "I believe, as a pastor, I have to give example."He said CRA had never rejected his claims for tax credits for charitable donations before — u