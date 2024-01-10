Crews Blast Snoqualmie Pass in Avalanche Control

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) crews carried out a controlled explosion in the Snoqualmie Pass on Tuesday, January 9, while eastbound traffic was halted by treacherous weather conditions.

WSDOT posted a video to X (formerly Twitter) showing the blast around 8:30 am local time.

Crews are tasked with watching weather and avalanche conditions around the clock, the Snoqualmie Pass account said.

The region was expected to face its first blizzard in 11 years this week, local media reported. Credit: Washington State Department of Transportation via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]