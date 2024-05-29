Crews find body of storm victim in Little Sugar Creek
Crews find body of storm victim in Little Sugar Creek
Crews find body of storm victim in Little Sugar Creek
Robert Pickton, 74, was attacked by another inmate on May 19, the Correctional Service of Canada confirmed to PEOPLE
RCMP say human remains found near Dawson Creek, B.C., have been identified as a woman who was reported missing late last year.Police say Renee Didier (Supernant) was found on May 18 near the Kiskatinaw River, which runs west of the northeastern B.C. city.The Cree woman, who was a mother of two, was last seen on gas station surveillance footage from Dec. 3, 2023 and was reported missing on Dec. 7.Didier, who was 40 years old when she disappeared, is one of four people to go missing from Dawson Cr
Employees at Meta may be feeling the scary-boss angst as newly released emails from a terse Mark Zuckerberg went viral this week.
Boycotters of Loblaw-affiliated stores in Canada plan to extend their shunning of the country's largest grocery chain indefinitely as the discourse and impacts around the cost of living crisis intensifies.
Investigation into Lambton County vehicle thefts leads to major bust of stolen vehicles, including classic cars, worth over $3 million in eastern Ontario.
The customer isn't always right if the customer sucks.
Sofia Richie Grainge gave birth to her first child with husband Elliot Grainge on May 20.
Supermodel Em Rata just inspired our out-of-office wardrobe once again, this time donning a floss bikini adorned with a collage of sultry lingerie editorial shots - See Photos
Chic couple Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant dined at hot spot Giorgio Baldi
The Japanese man who found global fame after transforming himself into a “dog” through a $16,000 costume is now hoping to morph into another animal. Toco commissioned model and sculpture company Zeppet to create his hyperrealistic costume of a rough collie. Since his costume's completion last spring, Toco has launched a YouTube channel to document his journey, given media interviews and engaged in dog-like activities such as going out for walks and "eating" dog food.
You need this. You really do.
It's reportedly in the works after their recent Nigeria tour.
Four people face more than 500 charges after a Saturday police raid at a home in Tyendinaga Township uncovered drugs and dozens of guns, according to police.Ontario Provincial Police say nearly 100 firearms, including both handguns and long guns, were found — some of which had been reported stolen and several of which were loaded.Photos shared by police show rows of rifles, shotguns and pistols spread out on a concrete floor and across what appears to be an old mattress. There's also an image sh
The retired NFL star enjoyed some quality time with his kids Benjamin and Vivian in a sweet clip shared on Instagram
After taking the stage in a housedress and, at one point, swinging his cane like a baseball bat at a Massachusetts holiday weekend screening of Jaws, Richard Dreyfuss went on to deliver a rant described by attendees as transphobic, sexist and homophobic. “This was disgusting,” posted one attendee on the Facebook page of The Cabot …
"It was my dream birth and so many things I had prayed for and envisioned for months leading up came to fruition," wrote Audrey Roloff on Instagram
WASHINGTON (AP) — The judge overseeing Donald Trump's classified documents case in Florida on Tuesday denied prosecutors' request to bar the former president from making public statements that could endanger law enforcement agents participating in the prosecution.
Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart had some good news to celebrate, and the Loose Women presenter wowed in a slinky outfit
Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the G1 Gala Dinner with her husband Prince Albert - and her vibrant red Louis Vuitton dress was a hit.
"It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be. It's true," said Jon Bon Jovi