Crews Work to Clear Heavy Snow from Highmark Stadium Ahead of Football Game

Snow shovelers and crews arrived at Highmark Stadium in western New York on Sunday, December 1, to help clear lake-effect snow ahead of a football game between the Buffalo Bills and the San Francisco 49ers.

Footage filmed by Colin McCuen shows the snow-clearing operation at the stadium in Orchard Park on Sunday morning.

On Friday, the Buffalo Bills requested volunteer snow shovelers for the winter season, asking anyone over the age of 18 years old interested in snow removal to sign up.

The Bills were scheduled to play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening.

A lake-effect snow warning was issued for the region until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Colin McCuen via Storyful