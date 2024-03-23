Crews Clear Rubble from Moscow Concert Venue

Crews worked to clear rubbled at a Moscow concert venue on Saturday, March 23, after a deadly attack on Friday night killed at least 133 people and left the structure in danger of collapse.

Moscow Governor Andrey Vorobyov posted footage of himself accompanying firefighters through the charred remains of the Crocus City Hall in the capital’s Krasnogorsk district.

Damage to the structure was so severe that the roof partially collapsed, state news agency Tass reported. Vorobyov said what was left of the ceiling was in danger of collapse.

On Saturday, local officials said four men were detained in connection with the attack. Credit: Ministry of Emergency Situations via Storyful