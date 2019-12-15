Crews Work to Clear Snow Ahead of Chiefs vs Broncos Game in Kansas

Fans of the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs braved freezing winter conditions to see their teams face off at Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium on December 15.

The National Weather Service warned of heavy snow and dangerous driving conditions in Kansas City on Sunday, asking people to stay indoors if possible.

This footage, taken in Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, shows crews working to clear lines before players took to the field. Credit: Brandon Zenner via Storyful