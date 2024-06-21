Crews Conduct Aerial Rescue After River Overflows in Nuevo Leon

Storyful

Crews in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, rescued three people trapped on the roof of a home on Thursday, June 20, as heavy rain caused by Storm Alberto caused a river to overflow in the region, local media reported.

Footage posted to Facebook by Proteccion Civil Nuevo Leon shows crews conducting an aerial rescue in Montemorelos on Wednesday evening. According to the post, crews responded to a report of “three people trapped on the roof of a home” near the Ramos River. Two adults and one minor were rescued, the post said.

According to the Mexican National Meteorological Service, more heavy rain was forecast for the region through Friday. Credit: Proteccion Civil Nuevo Leon via Storyful

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Roadway Washed Out in Northeast Mexico After Alberto Lashes Region

    Mexican officials urged drivers to be extremely careful after heavy rains from Storm Alberto partially washed out a roadway in Monterrey on Thursday, June 20.Footage taken by Proteccion Civil Monterrey shows damage to the express lane of Av Constitucion near Venustiano Carranza.Alberto made landfall as a tropical storm on Thursday before weakening to a tropical depression. The National Hurricane Center said all tropical storm warnings across Mexico were discontinued as of 10 am local time, but warned heavy rains and flash flooding could continue in northeastern areas. Credit: Proteccion Civil Monterrey via Storyful

  • River Rages in Monterrey, Mexico, as Tropical Storm Alberto Hits

    Mexican officials issued a warning to residents of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, advising them to avoid approaching streams or rivers as Tropical Storm Alberto hit the region on Thursday, June 20.The video here, released by Nuevo Leon Civil Protection, shows the swollen Santa Catarina River flowing through the city of Monterrey.“Avoid crossing fords, streams and rivers. Do not expose your life,” Nuevo Leon Civil Protection wrote.The storm was carrying “intense” rain and wind forecast to reach 100 km/h (62 mph), according to Mexico’s Servicio Meteorologico Nacional. Credit: Proteccion Civil Nuevo Leon via Storyful

  • River Rages in Monterrey as Flood Dangers Remain

    Officials in northeast Mexico urged drivers to be careful on Thursday, June 20, as heavy rain from Storm Alberto continued in the region.Footage posted by Alejandro Zuniga, the director of operations of the Nuevo Leon Firefighters, shows the swollen Santa Catarina River rushing through Monterrey on Thursday.On the same day, torrential rain partially washed out a nearby roadway.Alberto made landfall as a tropical storm early Thursday before weakening to a tropical depression. The National Hurricane Center said all tropical storm warnings across Mexico were discontinued as of 10 am local time, but warned heavy rains and flash flooding could continue in northeastern areas. Credit: Alejandro Zuniga via Storyful

  • Property owners learning rules around septic tanks the hard way as landfill halts access

    Ron Nugent says he figures his septic tank is just days away from overflowing. And like many others who are in a similar situation, he says he's coming to realize no one is coming to help."I'm losing sleep over it. My stress level is high. I'm nervous about flushing my toilets. I've instructed my family to take two-minute showers," he says."This should not be a problem," he adds. "This problem is created for some unknown reason I don't comprehend."Nugent's septic tank is under the deck at his wa

  • Americans Truly Can't Believe The Temperature The US Government Suggests We Leave Our Houses At

    Unfortunately, that's not happening. I'm not European!

  • Wife of Toronto gunman says two victims allegedly defrauded family of life savings

    TORONTO — The gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting believed the two victims had defrauded his family, his wife said, as court records indicate the family was suing the pair after losing more than a million dollars in an alleged investment scam.

  • Utah Woman Accused of Killing Parents and Telling Police, 'I Would Do It Again. I Hate Them'

    Mia Bailey, 28, faces two felony murder charges and an attempted murder charge

  • Flooding possible as severe storms target Ontario on Friday

    Remain alert for watches and warnings on Friday as another round of strong to severe storms targets portions of southern Ontario

  • High-ranking gang member killed in B.C. Interior

    The RCMP have identified a man killed in Princeton, B.C., on Sunday in what investigators are calling a targeted shooting.Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. along Princeton Summerland Road, about 87 kilometres southeast of Kelowna.They say they believe the shooting was targeted, and the force's major crimes unit has taken over the investigation.On Thursday, police identified the victim as 51-year-old Donald Lyons. Court documents show Lyons was known to police for his association

  • Man Arrested in 23-Year-Old Cold Case Turns Out to Be Ex-Boyfriend of Victim's Daughter

    Leslie Preer was found dead in her home in May 2001

  • Drunk Driver Drove to Work with Severed Arm of Pedestrian He Killed in the Passenger Seat, Police Say

    Juan Morgan Munoz, 31, is allegely behind a fatal hit-and-run in Dallas

  • Watch: Thieving bear steals workers' lunch from pickup truck in California

    A black bear was caught on camera in California stealing a cooler from the back of a truck and settling in to eat lunch.

  • 2 Men Accused of Murdering Texas Girl, 12, Found in Creek, as Police Detail Her Final Moments

    Johan Jose Rangel Martinez, 21, and Franklin Jose Pena Ramos, 26, have been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray

  • Lobster dealer sentenced to 5 years in prison for large fraud

    A 58-year-old lobster dealer with a long and infamous past in southwest Nova Scotia has been handed five years in prison for defrauding a fisheries company of what the prosecutor in the case says was more than a million dollars.Terry Banks, a Brooklyn, N.S., man with a prior record for large-scale fraud, was sentenced Wednesday by Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Pierre Muise, in a case that reverberated in the lucrative lobster industry when charges were first laid in 2017.Crown prosecutor Ric

  • Ecuador hit by nationwide blackout, leaving 17 million in the dark

    Ecuador was hit with a nationwide blackout on Wednesday, leaving the South American nation’s 17 million people without power.

  • Calgary officials aiming for 'low end' of repair timeline after pipes arrive from San Diego

    Two key pieces of pipe needed to complete repairs to a water feeder main that ruptured, triggering citywide water restrictions, arrived Tuesday night from San Diego and are being prepped for installation.City of Calgary officials now say repairs could move quicker than previously expected.On Wednesday afternoon, the city's general manager of infrastructure services, Michael Thompson, provided an update on the repair timeline."As we look at the work completed to date — specifically the excavation

  • Man facing murder charge after 21-year-old woman shot in mall parking lot

    VAUGHAN, Ont. — York Region police say they have charged a man with first-degree murder after a targeted shooting killed a 21-year-old woman in the parking lot of a mall north of Toronto. Police say a second man has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder following the Tuesday shooting in the parking lot at the Vaughan Mills mall in Vaughan, Ont. York Regional Police say officers responded to a report of an injured woman with a gunshot wound at around 5:30 p.m. They say 21-year-old

  • 2 French boys are accused of raping a 12-year-old Jewish girl in an act of antisemitism

    PARIS (AP) — Two adolescent boys in a Paris suburb have been given preliminary charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and religion-motivated violence, French authorities said Wednesday. A Jewish leader said the girl is Jewish.

  • Failings in monitoring sex offender suspected of killing 19-year-old Leah Croucher, coroner concludes

    A convicted sex offender who is the prime suspect of killing a 19-year-old woman was not properly monitored, a coroner has concluded. Senior coroner Tom Osborne said Leah Croucher, who had disappeared while walking to work, was murdered by Neil Maxwell on 15 February 2019. Detective Superintendent Kevin Brown told an inquest at Milton Keynes Coroner's Court that he believed "absolutely" that Ms Croucher was killed by Maxwell.

  • Missing teenager was on first holiday with friends

    Jay Slater hasn't been seen since he left his friends in Tenerife 48 hours ago.