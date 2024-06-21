Crews Conduct Aerial Rescue After River Overflows in Nuevo Leon

Crews in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, rescued three people trapped on the roof of a home on Thursday, June 20, as heavy rain caused by Storm Alberto caused a river to overflow in the region, local media reported.

Footage posted to Facebook by Proteccion Civil Nuevo Leon shows crews conducting an aerial rescue in Montemorelos on Wednesday evening. According to the post, crews responded to a report of “three people trapped on the roof of a home” near the Ramos River. Two adults and one minor were rescued, the post said.

According to the Mexican National Meteorological Service, more heavy rain was forecast for the region through Friday. Credit: Proteccion Civil Nuevo Leon via Storyful