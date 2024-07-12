Excessive Heat Complicates Fight to Contain Lake Fire in Santa Barbara County

The Lake fire, which has burned 36,707 acres in California’s Santa Barbara County, remained 16 percent contained as of Friday, July 12, according to the latest information from fire officials.

This footage was released on Thursday evening by Santa Barbara County Fire Department Public Information Officer Scott Safechuck, who said the weather was “cooperating for night operations.”

Several areas were under evacuation order, as fire officials warned of excessive heat in the area, according to an official update published on Friday. Credit: Scott Safechuck via Storyful