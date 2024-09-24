Crews Work to Extinguish Fire Amid Reports of Rocket Attacks in Northern Israel

Firefighters hosed down blazes in parts of northern Israel after rockets fired from Lebanon fell in the region, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

This footage of a fire was released by Israel’s fire and rescue service, which said it was filmed in Safed.

The IDF said that some rockets fired from Lebanon were intercepted, and that there were no casualties.

Crews also worked to put out a fire in Kiryat Shmona after a number of rockets fell in the town, according to local reports. Credit: Israel Fire and Rescue via Storyful

Video Transcript

, . . , , .

, .

. . , .

, . . , , .

, . . , , .

, .

. . , .