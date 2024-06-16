Crews fight June Fire and Rocky Fire in Butte County

Local Journalism Initiative

As the province enters wildfire season, trees and plants in Sechelt can rest easy thanks to stronger protection measures being endorsed. Following discussion at the District of Sechelt’s May 22 committee of the whole, recommendations have been brought to council to enhance tree protection in the area. Recommendations include amending the Municipal Ticketing Information (MTI) Bylaw and Bylaw Notice Enforcement Implementation Byalw to administer more severe fines for those who unlawfully remove tr