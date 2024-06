Reuters Videos

STORY: :: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hopes a U.S. arms delivery dispute to be 'resolved soon':: June 23, 2024:: Jerusalem "Since the beginning of the war, the U.S. has supplied us with very important support both in spirit and materially, with defensive and offensive means. But since about four months ago, there has been a dramatic decline in arms supplies from the U.S. to Israel. Over long weeks we have turned to our American friends with a request to speed up deliveries. We did it time and again, we did it with higher officials and other ranking officials and I would like to emphasize - we did it behind closed doors. We got various explanations but one thing we did not get. The basic state of affairs did not change. Some items came dripping in but the great mass of arms was left behind.""As Prime Minister of Israel my job is to do everything to ensure that our heroic fighters have the best of weapons. In light of what I've heard in the past 24 hours I hope and believe that this matter will be resolved soon."Netanyahu released a video last week in which the prime minister said the Biden administration was "withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel." The video led to a spat with the White House.President Joe Biden's administration paused a shipment of 2,000 pound and 500-pound bombs in May over concerns about their impact if used in densely-populated areas of Gaza. Israel was still due to get billions of dollars worth of U.S. weaponry.