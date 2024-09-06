Crews Work to Mitigate Multiple Wildfires in Fresno County

Authorities in Fresno County, California, said that they had stopped forward progress of two wildfires that were burning east of the 17,000-acre Boone fire, near Coalinga, on Thursday, September 5.

This footage was captured by the Fresno County Fire Protection District.

Cal Fire said that as of Friday morning the Palmer fire had been 100 percent contained after burning 20 acres, and the Dorado fire was 75 percent contained after having burned 501 acres.

Cal Fire said that the causes of all three fires were under investigation.

According to ABC30, authorities said that the two smaller blazes were not diverting resources away from the work to mitigate the massive Boone fire.

The Boone fire, which ignited on September 3, was 5 percent contained as of Friday morning, according to Cal Fire. Credit: Cal Fire/Fresno County Fire Protection District via Storyful