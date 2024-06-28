Crews in Palm Beach County brave extreme heat while working outside
The former president spoke about one simple, "immaculate" truth about his first term in the White House.
Will the northern lights be visible from the U.S. this weekend? Here's what to know about the rare event.
CALGARY — The City of Calgary renewed its state of emergency on Thursday to remind its approximately 1.6 million residents that water conservation efforts need to be taken seriously.
The summer heat hits the pause button in southern Ontario this Canada Day long weekend, but unfortunately, the rain and thunderstorm chances do not. It's a weekend you'll want to pay close attention to if you're planning any outdoor activities
The Prince of Wales wore an eco-friendly tie at the Breakthrough Energy Summit on Thursday, June 27
The kinkajou, a small tropical mammal, was transported to the Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma, where he will "undergo a comprehensive wellness exam."
A thunderstorm threat spans the Prairies ahead of this Canada Day long weekend, with the risk for some southern sections to see severe conditions through Thursday. Be sure to stay weather-aware and remain alert to the warnings in your area
An unusual infestation of cutworms is wreaking havoc in fields in Abitibi-Témiscamingue.Témiscamingue, in northwestern Quebec, has been especially affected by the damage caused by cutworms — caterpillars that can destroy canola, potato and grain crops in a matter of days.Cutworms are found every year in small quantities in market gardens. But producers are saying the insects have destroyed large areas of plants sown at the beginning of June, something they don't normally see."I don't think that
‘Keep an eye on it.’
Only an estimated 1,000 individuals remain in the wild but conservationists remain optimistic.
The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details on where the storms are impacting the Prairies head of the long weekend.
An off-duty fisherman enjoying a boat trip with his wife spots a humpback whale feeding on eels.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Severe weather over days has caused havoc and destruction across the U.S. That includes torrential rains and flooding in the Upper Midwest and powerful storms in the Northeast that left a least two people dead from falling trees.
These powerful energy stocks should give Canadians a future filled with income through both dividends and returns. Let's look at why. The post Dividend Powerhouses: Canadian Stocks to Fuel Your Portfolio appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
CALGARY — Calgary’s mayor says if everything goes to plan, the city’s water-conservation crisis could be over by Canada Day.
ALTON, Ill. (AP) — A giant sinkhole has swallowed the center of a soccer complex that was built over an operating limestone mine in southern Illinois, taking down a large light pole and leaving a gaping chasm where squads of kids often play. But no injuries were reported after the sinkhole opened Wednesday morning.
The National Hurricane Center said Friday that an area of unsettled weather in the central Atlantic has become a tropical depression. It will likely become Tropical Storm Beryl this weekend.
Leonard Leo’s dark money hubs have funneled over $2 million to climate denial groups working to gut the Endangered Species Act
While giant viruses have been found in the ocean, this is the first time they've been seen on surface ice and snow with microalgae.
Wildlife advocates who called for independent investigation were “very disappointed” by the decision.