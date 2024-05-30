Crews Pile Items From Pro-Palestine Encampment at Wayne State University Into Dumpster

Crews worked to clear items from the site of a pro-Palestine encampment that was dispersed on the morning of Thursday, May 30, at Wayne State University (WSU) in Detroit, Michigan.

Videographer Brendan Gutenschwager captured footage showing a dumpster arriving on the scene as crews with trash bags worked to remove items from the site.

Several protesters were arrested after marching on the campus following the encampment dispersal, according to a local news report.

The encampment was removed following two days of remote operations, which WSU said was due to the “ongoing public safety issue.”

In a statement issued by school president Kimberly Andrews Espy, the encampment was cleared following conversations with protesters about trespassing on university property, and requesting the encampment be removed.

The statement added that the encampment “created multiple legal, health, and safety challenges that disrupted our operations and required us to shift to remote operations this week.” Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

