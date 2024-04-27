Crews plan to extinguish fire Saturday night from train derailment near Arizona-New Mexico line

Associated Press
·1 min read

LUPTON, Ariz. (AP) — Crews plan to extinguish a fire on Saturday night from a freight train derailment near the Arizona-New Mexico state line that forced the closure of a stretch of Interstate 40.

Some wreckage has been removed from the tracks, but about 35 rail cars remain, including a half-dozen rail cars that were carrying non-odorous propane and had caught fire, said Lawrence Montoya Jr., chief of fire and rescue in McKinley County, New Mexico.

No injuries were reported in the derailment Friday of the BNSF Railway train near Lupton, Arizona, though, as it turned out, the derailment happened on the New Mexico side of the tracks.

About 40 people living within a two-mile radius of the derailment site remain evacuated as a precaution as winds carried away thick smoke and local firefighting crews responded.

“We are hoping we can extinguish the fire before midnight,” Montoya said.

Once the fire is extinguished, any fuel that isn’t burned off and remains on the site also will be contained.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 are closed around Holbrook, Arizona, and the westbound lanes of the interstate are closed at Grants, New Mexico.

Authorities say people should expect long delays and look for other routes or postpone travel in the area.

No dates have been specified for when that stretch of interstate will reopen. Montoya said he expects the interstate to remain closed until the fire is put out and hazardous materials are mitigated.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Mississauga man dead after road rage leads to multiple vehicle crash: OPP

    A 21-year-old man from Mississauga is dead after crashing into another car during a road rage incident Friday evening, Ontario Provincial Police say. Provincial police responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. Friday for a six vehicle collision on Highway 400 near Simcoe Road 89 in Innisfil, Ont.Police say two vehicles were "road raging" while travelling southbound. Then, the 21-year-old driver crossed the centre median of the highway and hit a pickup truck travelling north, according to OPP, causi

  • 6 Cars That Are Plummeting in Value

    When buying a car, many people hope to make a worthwhile purchase that will serve them for an extended amount of time. Then, when they're ready to upgrade to a new vehicle, people hope to get a decent chunk of change when they decide to sell their used ride.

  • 4 Affordable Car Brands You Won’t Regret Buying in 2024

    When you set out to buy a car, it's just common sense to look for one that will keep its value over time. Finding a reliable and affordable car should be a top priority -- you want a car that won't...

  • 3 women from India killed after speeding SUV goes airborne in S.C. crash

    Three women from India are dead and another person is hospitalized Saturday after a speeding sports utility vehicle went airborne and crashed in South Carolina, authorities said.

  • Two dead after fiery head-on crash near Clearwater, B.C., police say

    CLEARWATER, B.C. — Police in the British Columbia Interior say two people are dead after a fiery head-on crash involving a semi-truck and a truck belonging to the rail company CN. A statement from the RCMP says officers from Clearwater, B.C., north of Kamloops, responded to the scene along Highway 5 at 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The Mounties say the semi and the CN truck crashed head on, then became "engulfed in flames" after a tank exploded on one of the trucks. The driver of the CN truck and a pas

  • Man Whose Call to Sister Was Cut Off After Car Crash Is Found Dead Days Later

    Tarrance Williams Sr., 49, was first reported missing on April 19, days after he was on the phone with his sister after a car crash

  • Why BYD's EV exports sell for twice the China price

    U.S. and European politicians have raised alarms that their domestic auto industries could be destroyed by a wave of cheap Chinese electric vehicles. The goal: to rake in hefty profit margins the automaker can’t get in China amid fierce competition. In some foreign showrooms, BYD charges more than double — sometimes nearly triple — the price it gets for three key models in China, according to a Reuters review of the automaker’s pricing in five of its biggest export markets.

  • EV sales have slowed. Do massive subsidies still make sense?

    Enormous investments in EV technology shook the automotive industry in both Canada and the U.S. this week. Honda promised to spend $15 billion in Ontario on Thursday morning. Toyota unveiled new investments in Indiana that afternoon, bringing its total spending on EVs in that state to $8 billion US. "In Canada, our target is that 100 per cent of all light duty cars and passenger truck sales be zero emission by 2035," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Honda announcement in Alliston, Ont.

  • Freight train derailment, fire forces Interstate 40 closure near Arizona-New Mexico line

    A freight train carrying fuel derailed and caught fire Friday near the Arizona-New Mexico state line, forcing the closure of an interstate highway that serves as a key trucking route. (Production: Javier Arciga)

  • Huawei's smart car tech offers automakers route to China sales

    It's taken Huawei just four years to become a force in smart car technology, navigating the devastation of trade sanctions on its smartphones business while simultaneously developing a driver assistance system that is the darling of the Beijing auto show. Huawei Technologies has two huge booths at this week's event, and there are at least seven Chinese automakers touting its Qiankun installed in their cars as the most sophisticated advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) to date. Even Germany's Volkswagen will equip its China-made, China-bound Audi Q6L e-tron with Qiankun upon the car's 2025 launch, in Huawei's first deal with a foreign automaker, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

  • Most drivers will pay $15 to enter busiest part of Manhattan starting June 30

    NEW YORK (AP) — The start date for the $15 toll most drivers will be charged to enter Manhattan's central business district will be June 30, transit officials said Friday. Under the so-called congestion pricing plan, the $15 fee will apply to most drivers who enter Manhattan south of 60th Street during daytime hours. Tolls will be higher for larger vehicles and lower for nighttime entries into the city as well as for motorcycles. The program, which was approved by the New York state Legislature

  • 'Historic' $15B plan announced for Honda EV plants in Ontario

    Japanese automaker Honda has announced a $15-billion plan to build four new electric vehicle manufacturing plants in Ontario. Mike Drolet reports on the federal government's efforts to re-energize Canada's auto sector, and the reasons why Honda chose Ontario.

  • When is a car not a car? When it’s the Citroen Ami

    CAR REVIEW: In the eyes of the law, it is more like a four-wheeled scooter, writes Sean O’Grady. It’s ridiculous, of course – but this eight-horsepowered ‘quadricycle’ can do things cars can only dream of...

  • Analysis-Tesla's plan for affordable cars takes page from Detroit rivals

    Elon Musk's new plan to use current product lines as the basis for new affordable vehicles — rather than springing for all-new models — follows the playbook of Tesla's old-school Detroit rivals, as some Tesla investors and analysts see it. The shift toward incremental improvement, mirroring a common strategy of Ford and General Motors, suggests the future of car-making that Musk has promised to disrupt may still look a lot like the past. Musk's new strategy followed an exclusive Reuters report that Tesla had shelved plans to release a long-awaited, new model expected to cost $25,000 in late 2025.

  • EarthCruiser shuts down effective immediately

    Oregon-based overland truck builder EarthCruiser has closed suddenly, ending all production and service., because of 'changing market dynamics.'

  • Ford tapped the brakes on EVs and bet on hybrids. It's paying off.

    Ford announced in its earnings on Wednesday that hybrid sales rose 36% in the first quarter of 2024.

  • See inside a Boeing 727 salvaged from an aircraft 'graveyard' and converted into a lavish Airbnb that starts at $438 a night

    The 56-year-old Boeing 727 that once flew for Japan Airlines is now an Airbnb that can host at least four people, complete with a bedroom and kitchen.

  • 8 Habits of Frugal People To Use When Car Shopping

    With both new and used car prices near record highs and sky-high interest rates shrinking buyers' budgets, anyone in the market for a vehicle would be wise to think like a frugal person when heading...

  • Construction set to begin on new roundabout along Highway 101

    SLO County Public Works broke ground on the project on Friday.

  • Tech shows offer Tokyo residents a glimpse of life in 2050

    A new exhibition in Tokyo allows visitors to experience the new technologies of the future.