Finally 'a much needed break' for wildfire weather concerns in LA: Live updates

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. − Firefighters were progressing in their battle against two massive wildfires as winds eased early Thursday, bringing a respite to frustrated and beleaguered residents across Los Angeles County who have been on edge for over a week.

All "particularly dangerous situation" red flag warnings largely expired by Wednesday night without causing any significant fire growth, according to the National Weather Service. But dry conditions and locally gusty winds were forecast to linger into Thursday − particularly in the mountains, the weather service warned.

According to the weather services, temperatures were also expected to drop five to 10 degrees below normal for the remainder of the week, and Friday is predicted to be the coldest.

"Good news: We are expecting a much-needed break from the fire weather concerns to close this week," the weather service's Los Angeles office said on X. "Bad News: Next week is a concern. While confident that we will NOT see a repeat of last week, dangerous fire weather conditions are expected."

The fires have reduced entire neighborhoods along the Pacific Coast and inland near the San Gabriel Mountains to ash and rubble. At least 25 people have died in the fires, and more than 12,000 homes, businesses and other structures have been damaged or destroyed.

As many as 200,000 people were also forced to flee from their homes. As of Wednesday, about 82,400 people remained under evacuation orders and another 90,400 faced evacuation warnings as of Wednesday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

Developments:

∎ The Palisades and Eaton fires − along with several smaller blazes − have burned nearly 40,000 acres in Los Angeles County, according to Cal Fire. The Palisades Fire was 21% contained; the Eaton Fire was 45% contained.

Jet Propulsion Lab employees lost homes in Easton Fire

Scientists and other personnel at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory just outside Pasadena have been working remotely since the lab was forced to close more than a week ago. The federally funded research and development center is in the Eaton Fire evacuation zone, and lab director Laurie Leshin said many have lost their homes. The lab remained closed except for "essential activities," she said.

"We are providing critical support to firefighting helicopters," she said in a social media post. "We are focused on our @NASAJPL community. 200 JPLers have lost everything."

Gov. Newsom bans 'predatory' land offers

Beleaguered residents who lost their homes in the Los Angeles-area wildfires a week ago are already being offered buyouts for their prime real estate − and now Gov. Gavin Newsom is stepping in to block land speculators.

In an executive order issued Tuesday, Newsom temporarily banned "unsolicited undervalued offers" to buy properties in 15 specific fire-damaged ZIP codes, including Altadena and Pacific Palisades, which were burned by the Eaton and Palisades fires respectively.

"As families mourn, the last thing they need is greedy speculators taking advantage of their pain," Newsom said in a statement. "We will not allow greedy developers to rip off these working-class communities at a time when they need more support than ever before." Read more here.

A home destroyed by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California.

'The ecosystem is going to change'

Next time it rains, miles of canyons and hillsides charred by wildfires will send debris rushing down ravines and through drainage ditches into the Pacific Ocean. The wildfires of the last two weeks will leave Los Angeles with an unprecedented environmental catastrophe that will linger for years, experts say, from the toxic ash settling in backyards and playgrounds to asthma attacks, drinking water contamination and even an increased risk of dementia, which studies have tied to wildfire particulate exposure.

"It’s devastating, devastating," said Marjan Khonsari, a 30-year Santa Monica resident and co-founder of Kapowui Surf Lessons. "The whole ecosystem is going to change." Read more here.

Toxic fallout: Fire impact will linger for years, will worsen with next rainfall

Los Angeles County health officials prohibit fire debris removal

The Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a new order prohibiting the cleanup or removal of fire debris from damaged and burned properties until a hazardous materials inspection is completed by an approved government agency.

Critical fire areas include the Palisades, Eaton, Kenneth, Creek, Hurst and Lidia fires, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

"This order aims to protect public health and safety during the cleanup process for fire debris," the department said in a statement. "This order applies exclusively to the cleanup or removal of fire debris and does not restrict the removal of personal property from residential sites."

The order came after authorities banned people from using leaf blowers to clean up ash because of inhalation risk. Los Angeles residents have been advised to stay indoors with windows closed and wear an N-95 mask or respirator for protection.

What caused the LA wildfires?

Much remains unknown about the origins of the blazes that have decimated entire neighborhoods and forced tens of thousands from their homes.

Forecasters and scientists say a perfect storm of weather conditions set the stage for the fires' explosive growth: hurricane-force winds, low humidity and relentless drought conditions.

In addition to the causes of the fires, investigators are also probing insufficient water supplies and pressure at fire hydrants in the Pacific Palisades, an affluent community ravaged by a wildfire that authorities said overwhelmed the local water system.

Officials have not publicly identified the causes of the blazes, but several lawsuits and statements from the region's largest utility provider have offered insight into their possible origins.

Contributing: Trevor Hughes, USA TODAY; Reuters

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: LA fires live updates: Wildfire weather concerns get a 'needed' break