Crews respond to fire at Norman thrift store
Costco's current CFO, Richard Galanti, has been at the company for nearly 40 years and will be replaced on March 15. Customers are seriously sounding off about Galanti's replacement and how it could be bad news.
A Canadian father is shell shocked after learning his 24-year-old daughter was killed in Scotland and her boyfriend has been charged with murder.According to Scottish police, Claire Leveque was killed in the Sandness area of the Shetland Islands, a remote archipelago in the northern United Kingdom. It has a population of roughly 23,000."This is the sickest thing you could possibly imagine," said father Clint Leveque.Claire is originally from Westlock, Alta., a small community approximately 90 ki
Mary Trump, the former president's niece, called the penalty in the New York business fraud case "the end of my grandfather’s legacy."
Chris CarlsonFormer president Donald Trump shocked just about everyone when he announced on Truth Social Friday his plans to attend Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday.“Looking forward to being at Sneakercon at the Philadelphia Convention Center, Pennsylvania, at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. Then leaving for a Big Rally in Michigan!” he wrote.Sneaker Con has not confirmed Trump’s appearance but organizers were forced to turn off comments on social media after receiving backlash about the former pr
PETER FOLEYDonald Trump’s fans are rallying to raise money after the embattled former president was hit with a $364 million judgment in his New York civil fraud trial on Friday.A GoFundMe was launched on Friday to raise money for the supposedly super successful former business mogul. The fundraiser was organized by Elena Cardone from Florida, who described herself as a “mother and an ardent supporter of American values.” She invites supporters to “Fund the $355M Unjust Judgment.”His followers ha
"A crooked New York state judge... has just fined me $355 Million based on nothing other than having built a GREAT COMPANY," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyAlexei Navalny, the most formidable critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his corrupt circles, who survived a poisoning and endured brutal persecution for years, died in the “Polar Wolf” Arctic penal colony. The Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District claimed that Navalny “felt unwell” after he went on a walk and “almost immediately lost consciousness.” Prison officials said that a resuscitation
The actor told Rolling Stone that Trump is "such a little baby" for his social media posts about her and her "Twilight" costar's relationship.
The pop star departed from a Tokyo performance and touched down in Las Vegas just in time to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As he closes in on the Republican presidential nomination, former President Donald Trump made a highly unusual stop Saturday, hawking new Trump-branded sneakers at “Sneaker Con,” a gathering that bills itself as the “The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth.” Trump was met with loud boos as well as cheers at the Philadelphia Convention Center as he introduced what he called the first official Trump footwear. The shoes, gold lame high tops with an American flag detail on the back, a
“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” he said.
Prince Harry is not set to return to his previous role despite rumours suggesting the Duke of Sussex could step up to help out King Charles following the monarch's cancer diagnosis
Ditching the Emerald City turned out to be a very lucrative decision for the businessman.
The victim was "mauled" following an "altercation between some of the dogs" as he was feeding them, police said
Special counsel David Weiss charged a former FBI informant for fabricating accounts that a Ukrainian company bribed Joe and Hunter Biden.
Anand Henry is suspected of killing his sons and fatally shooting his wife
Lisa and Dave Parsons were in Jamaica for their son's destination wedding, a week-long dream vacation that was picture perfect — until they unpacked their bags. Travelling with 40 wedding guests from Ocho Rios, Jamaica to Lindsay, Ont., on Monday, the couple says that nearly half the group had expensive gadgets, fragrances and clothing stolen from their suitcases, and that the lining of their baggage was left in tatters. "We normally would leave our values at home, but it was a wedding, so we we
You mean to tell me I could have a buffet and housekeeping for what I'm currently paying to make my own meals and do my own chores...
Biden is behind in polls for reasons he can't change. So he has a critical decision to make: whether to step aside so Democrats can nominate another candidate.
Jet-lagged following a trans-Atlantic flight after spending a weeklong stretch with Finland’s national women’s hockey team, Susanna Tapani was in the back of a cab headed to her adopted new home in the Twin Cities upon learning she had been traded to Boston. “I’m pretty sure I was kind of like laughing, and I was like in a shock,” Tapani said this week, recalling her surprise in being part of the newly launched Professional Women's Hockey League's first trade on Sunday. “I didn’t even make it home, and you’re telling me that I got traded,” Tapani added, remembering what she told Minnesota GM Natalie Darwitz.