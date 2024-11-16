Crews on scene of fire PRP

Latest Stories
South Africa's government won't help the illegal miners inside a closed mine
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's government says it won't help a group of illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
Moore police identify girl missing for two years after mom allegedly gave her to drug dealer
Ga. Mom Arrested After 10-Year-Old Son Walked into Town by Himself
Brittany Patterson said she was charged with reckless conduct
The missing puzzle piece in India’s child stunting crisis
A new study finds that caste plays a vital role in high rates of stunting in children in India.
For brutal domestic slaying, a powerful nighttime guilty verdict of 1st-degree murder
WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions of intimate partner violence.After months of abuse, threats, manipulation and control by her on again, off again partner, 24-year-old Marie "Mimi" Gabriel was done.She told 40-year-old Jean-Bruno "Berno" Fenelon — 16 years her senior, who started seeing her when she was 17 — to leave the south Ottawa home she'd fled to with their two young children months earlier, with help from social services.But it wasn't working. She texted the man she was se
More Russians denounce each other over Ukraine, in echo of Soviet era
On the last day of January, a woman took her son to see paediatrician Nadezhda Buyanova at Polyclinic No. 140 in northwest Moscow. The case hinged on a denunciation - part of a rising trend of Russians informing on fellow citizens for their views on the war in Ukraine and other alleged political crimes. Critics say the wave of denunciations is helping President Vladimir Putin's government crack down on dissent.
Trump defense pick had been flagged by fellow service member as possible 'Insider Threat'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Hegseth, the Army National Guard veteran and Fox News host nominated by Donald Trump to lead the Department of Defense, was flagged as a possible “Insider Threat” by a fellow service member due to a tattoo he has that's associated with white supremacist groups.
Gang of ‘animals’ facing life sentences for murdering two boys with machetes
Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16, died from stab wounds after being chased by four armed teenagers on January 27 this year in Bristol
A Texas death row inmate is ‘actually innocent’ of her toddler’s murder and her conviction should be overturned, judge finds
Melissa Lucio was two days away from being put to death in Texas for the murder of her 2-year-old daughter when an appeals court intervened in 2022. Now, a judge says Lucio never committed the crime at all.
Father denies Sara Sharif’s body jetwashed in garden as family prepared to flee
Urfan Sharif and two others are accused of being party to years-long abuse that culminated in the 10-year-old’s death last August.
An Indian family froze to death crossing the Canada-US border, a perilous trip becoming more common
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — On the last night of their lives, Jagdish Patel, his wife and their two young children tried to slip into the U.S. across a near-empty stretch of the Canadian border.
4 arrested in California car insurance scam: 'Clearly a human in a bear suit'
The suspects provided video footage to the insurance company, which showed "the alleged bear" in the vehicle, a news release says.
B.C. seeks forfeiture of 2 Kelowna properties, alleging link to drug trafficking
The B.C. Civil Forfeiture Office has filed a civil lawsuit in the B.C. Supreme Court to seize two Kelowna properties that it alleges are connected to criminal activity, together worth about $3 million.In its Tuesday notice of claim, the province alleges a luxury rural home in south Kelowna and a car customization business called All Out Customs & Collision Ltd. were purchased using the proceeds of crime. The forfeiture office further alleges the business is a shell company used to launder drug m
3 Caretakers Accused of Locking 6-Year-Old in Dryer and Running It
Duncan Haven, Jaqory Gill and Life Ford were arrested on charges of child endangerment, court records show
Woman's Body Found in Freezer After Suspect Was Reportedly Kicked Out of Her House
Monique Gilbertson's body was found in a freezer in her home, leading to murder charge against her former roommate, Daniel Roush, per police
Death penalty sought for an Idaho gang member accused of killing a man while on the run
Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty if an Idaho white supremacist gang member is convicted of killing a man while he was on the run after shooting officers in a plot to help a fellow gang member escape from prison. Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman announced Thursday that the death penalty would be sought if Nicholas Umphenour is convicted of a murder charge in the March death of James Mauney, 83, of Juliaetta, KHQ-TV reported.
People Are Sharing Their Parents' Darkest Secrets, And I'm Starting To Think Maybe My Parents Have Some Skeletons In The Closet, Too
"After learning this about her, everything about her personality made sense. She was a haunted woman, and now I know why."
Husband who stabbed wife as she soothed baby jailed
A former councillor is jailed after attempting to kill his wife as she soothed their baby.
A clearer picture is slowly emerging of the violence involving soccer fans in Amsterdam
A week after Israeli soccer fans were attacked in the streets of Amsterdam, triggering damning accusations of a "Jew hunt" in a city with an ugly history of antisemitism, a clearer picture of what happened that night is slowly emerging.It suggests a far more nuanced take on events than Dutch authorities had initially indicated.The violence occurred before, during and after a match on Nov. 7 between Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv and the local Amsterdam Ajax club. More than 2,800 Israeli fans had
B.C. police foil $12,800 cheese heist at Whole Foods
Frontline officers in B.C. got the mozzarella but didn't get their man in a recent "cheese heist" at a Whole Foods in North Vancouver.RCMP say they were on patrol Sept. 29 when they found a cart full of cheese outside the grocery store near East 13th Street and Lonsdale Avenue.It was 4 a.m., and the store was closed, so police say they started to investigate and identified a suspect, who fled on foot, leaving the cheese behind.The total value of the cheese was assessed at $12,800, but "sadly, th