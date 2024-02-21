Crews still on scene of Story County house fire after it rekindles
Republican and Democratic senators who have worked for years with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) are fuming over his decision to oppose a $95 billion defense and foreign aid package. Architects of the bill saw Graham’s support as crucial to mustering a majority of Republican senators to vote for it and apply as much pressure as…
The South Carolina representative was one of a handful of House Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy as speaker last year.
A group of 18 Republican lawmakers has urged President Joe Biden to deactivate his campaign's TikTok account citing national security concerns. Biden's campaign joined the short-video app TikTok on Feb. 11 and comes as he is courting younger voters. The lawmakers including Senators Marco Rubio, Jerry Moran, John Barrasso, Marsha Blackburn, Rick Scott, and Josh Hawley urged Biden to "delete your account and publicly acknowledge the national security threat posed by TikTok."
A group of Republican senators are putting the pressure on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to back a full impeachment trial for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. In a letter to McConnell sent Tuesday by Sens. Mike Lee (Utah), Ted Cruz (Texas) and 11 other GOP senators, the group argued it is “imperative” the…
HBOThere’s a reason John Oliver and his Last Week Tonight crew keep winning Emmys: All of the other late-night TV hosts are all talk and no action.Oliver’s Season 11 premiere ended with perhaps his boldest move yet, as he offered sitting Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas $1 million per year—plus a brand-new, state-of-the-art motor coach worth an estimated $2.4 million, to replace the justice’s current rig—if Thomas resigns immediately from the highest court in the United States. Oliver’s off
The diplomatic spat between Brazil and Israel entered a third day on Tuesday, with Brazil's foreign minister calling Israel's response to comments made by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the Gaza Strip "unacceptable" and "untruthful." After Lula on Sunday compared Israel's war on Gaza to Hitler's treatment of Jews, Israel said on Monday that Lula is not welcome in the Middle Eastern country until he takes back the comments. On Tuesday, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira hit back at Israel.
The Canada Revenue Agency has agreed to a request from the Saskatchewan government, naming the government as the province's natural gas distributor rather than SaskEnergy, a provincial Crown Corporation. The decision comes as Saskatchewan continues to resist the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act (GGPPA), a federal law that requires the collection of the federal carbon tax. Not decision yet on handing over carbon tax moneySam Sasse, a spokesperson for the Government of Saskatchewan says the pr
TORONTO — Ontario's legislature will resume sitting this week with a flurry of activity, from repealing an unconstitutional wage restraint law to enacting a reversal of a decision to dissolve Peel Region and introducing politically charged omnibus legislation. The colleges and universities minister is also expected to announce the government's plan to address the financial struggles of the province's post-secondary institutions early in the session. The institutions have been grappling with low
A Haitian judge in charge the investigation into the 2021 assassination of the Caribbean nation's last president has charged some fifty people, including his widow and a former prime minister, according to a document leaked to local media. According to the 122-page document from Judge Walther Wesser Voltaire, made public by AyiboPost, the president's widow Martine Moise conspired with former Prime Minister Claude Joseph to kill the president in order to replace him herself.Moise was shot dead wh
The Supreme Court will hear arguments on Tuesday from the owners of a North Dakota truck stop who are challenging government-approved fees that banks charge every time a customer swipes a debit card to pay for gas or a candy bar.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to revive a lawsuit from three House Republicans after their pay was docked for not complying with a pandemic-era mask requirement on the chamber floor. In a brief order without any noted dissents, the court let stand a lower ruling that tossed the constitutional challenge filed by Reps. Thomas…
OTTAWA — The federal government is cutting the amount of financial relief small businesses will receive from carbon pricing revenues so it can increase the size of the rebate it is providing to rural families. That's despite the fact the government still owes businesses more than $2.5 billion in promised carbon pricing revenues from the first five years of the program — and refuses to say when that money will flow. Small businesses were already paying more than they were getting back, and the ch
Sources told the Idaho Statesman that a powerful Boise businessman was behind campaign threats made to lawmakers.
VANCOUVER — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will be adding another $2 billion in financing to British Columbia's plan to build more middle-income rental housing. Trudeau calls the provincial housing plan, known as BC Builds, "ambitious and fundamentally practical" and says the additional federal financing will help create another 8,000 to 10,000 new homes The money comes on top of $2 billion in low-cost provincial financing to fast-track affordable rental developments o
(Bloomberg) -- The Canadian government will provide up to C$2 billion ($1.5 billion) in low-cost financing to accelerate homebuilding for middle-income families in British Columbia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday. Most Read from BloombergYour 401(k) Will Be Gone Within a DecadeCapital One to Buy Discover for $35 Billion in Year's Biggest Deal Largest Covid Vaccine Study Yet Finds Links to Health ConditionsStocks Fall Before Nvidia’s Must-Watch Earnings: Markets WrapUS Tells Alli
EDMONTON — Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to give a television address to Albertans on Wednesday evening. Her office shared the information on social media with a link to the government's website. It says Smith will provide an update on her government's vision and plan for the province in advance of next week's budget. The website says the address will be carried live at 6:30 p.m. on CTV, Global and online. Her United Conservative Party government is set to announce the budget on Feb. 29, t
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed new legislative district maps into law on Monday that he proposed and that the Republicans who control the Legislature passed to avoid having the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court draw the lines. Democrats hailed the signing as a major political victory in the swing state where the Legislature has been firmly under Republican control for more than a decade, even as Democrats have won 14 of the past 17 statewide elections. Demo
Canada's senators have been issued panic buttons as concerns about the safety of members of Canada's upper house pile up, CBC News has learned.Senators have been targeted by online harassment campaigns and threatening phone calls in recent weeks. In November, Conservative Sen. Don Plett's car was surrounded by pro-Palestinian protesters who banged on the windows and climbed onto the hood of his car while he was headed to a Conservative caucus meeting on Parliament Hill.Sen. Peter Boehm, a career
The federal government is donating more than 800 drones to help the war effort in Ukraine, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced Monday.The SkyRanger R70 drones are made in Waterloo, Ont., and can carry cargo weighing up to 3.5 kilograms. The drones can be coupled with surveillance cameras to carry out reconnaissance missions, Blair said Monday."These drones are going to help Ukraine's front line troops assess targets and threats quickly with accuracy and effectiveness," Blair said during a pres
As funding for Ukraine faces an uncertain future in Congress, the US Army has been left to foot the bill for hundreds of millions of dollars in support for Ukraine’s war effort against Russia over the last few months — and Army officials are increasingly concerned that without new funding, they will have to begin pulling money from other critical projects to continue supporting Kyiv.