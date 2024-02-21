Crews still on scene of Story County house fire after it rekindles

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The federal government is cutting the amount of financial relief small businesses will receive from carbon pricing revenues so it can increase the size of the rebate it is providing to rural families. That's despite the fact the government still owes businesses more than $2.5 billion in promised carbon pricing revenues from the first five years of the program — and refuses to say when that money will flow. Small businesses were already paying more than they were getting back, and the ch