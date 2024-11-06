Crews tackle car fire including 20 vehicles

The fire in Blagdon is thought to be "accidental" [Avon Fire and Rescue]

Firefighters are tackling a blaze involving 20 cars at a yard in North Somerset.

Avon Fire and Rescue were called at 00:53 GMT to reports of a fire on Bourne Lane in Blagdon.

In a statement, the fire service said: "Crews from Bedminster, Weston-super-Mare, Blagdon, Winscombe and Yatton used height pressure hoses with water to control the fire and breathing apparatus to fight the fire.

"One crew is still on the scene making it safe. It is believed the fire is thought to be accidental and thankfully there were no casualties."

The fire service were called 00:53 GMT last night to the North Somerset village [Avon Fire and Rescue]

It comes on a busy night for the fire service with a blaze at a large storage building at Worle Quarry in Weston-super-Mare.

The fire service said in a statement said: "Crews were called at 08:18 GMT on 5 November and used high volume water pumps and water jets to control the fire.

"The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental ignition and crews remain on the scene of the fire and continue to make the scene safe."

