Crews tackle major fire as people told avoid area
People have been urged to avoid an area of Birmingham where fire crews are tackling what has been described as a "significant fire".
West Midlands Fire Service said the buildings affected in Sparkhill were a mix of commercial and residential properties.
Multiple crews have been sent to the blaze in Stratford Road.
On X, the fire service posted: "Please avoid the area, where possible."
