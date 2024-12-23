Crews tackle major fire as people told avoid area

People have been urged to avoid an area of Birmingham where fire crews are tackling what has been described as a "significant fire".

West Midlands Fire Service said the buildings affected in Sparkhill were a mix of commercial and residential properties.

Multiple crews have been sent to the blaze in Stratford Road.

On X, the fire service posted: "Please avoid the area, where possible."

