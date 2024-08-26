Crews working to fix gas leak in Altoona after construction workers hit gas line
Crews working to fix gas leak in Altoona after construction workers hit gas line
Crews working to fix gas leak in Altoona after construction workers hit gas line
The Trump-supporting ex-presidential candidate’s whale exploit literally stinks.
Wading through muddy floodwaters up to chest height, hundreds of people slowly make their way to safety, their belongings held high above their heads to keep them dry.
JASPER — Parks Canada says a weekend drenching of rain on parts of Jasper National Park is doing a lot to quell fire activity, but the wet weather also comes with a warning.
PATERZELL, Germany (AP) — How do you teach a bird how, and where, to fly?
Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details of some places in western Canada receiving snow before the end of the week
Decades of work to suppress fires in Jasper National Park may have inadvertently contributed to conditions that fed a devastating wildfire that ripped through Jasper in July, experts say.The fire, which burned down one-third of the buildings in the Jasper townsite, was the largest in the national park in over 100 years, according to Parks Canada. The fire consumed more than 33,000 hectares before it was classified as being held.While fires are not uncommon in Canada's Rocky Mountains, studies su
High humidity and a risk for thunderstorms are on tap for Tuesday as we kick off the final week of August.
It’s been a relatively quiet August across the Atlantic, but things should start heating up as the peak of the season fast approaches
As a warm muggy airmass pushes into Ontario it is posing the threat for severe thunderstorms in the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
A risk for tornadoes will accompany the strongest storms that develop on Sunday
Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms caused flooding in Saskatoon and extensive power outages in Prince Albert on Friday night.A low-pressure system from Montana hit Saskatoon around 10 p.m. CST, and it took nearly three hours for the storm to pass over Saskatoon, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.Environment Canada meteorologist Robyn Dyck said the agency could confirm 20 to 35 millimetres of rain had fallen in some areas in Saskatoon, but said radar suggested some areas could hav
The U.S’s only native ferret is utterly adorable, and the effort to save it is creating a new blueprint for conservation. It all began with a dog named Shep.
Heat waves are sweaty, uncomfortable, even health-endangering, but scientists have come up with an innovation they say could provide relief.
A thunderstorm threat and heavy rainfall will heighten the risk for flooding, especially in areas impacted by wildfires
PIKE RIVER, Que. — The weeks-old baby turtle wriggles its legs as it's picked up from a blue tupperware bin and placed gently into a river south of Montreal. In a flash it's off, swimming deftly through the murky water before disappearing from view.
Can you spot the black bear peeking from the forest in the Pacific Northwest? The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asked a similar question Monday via social media and provided the main image and a second image showing a portion of the bear in a different location. We’ve provided
When Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz strolled onstage to welcome a conference of clean power advocates to Minneapolis in May, he was quick to note that his state is now getting a little over half of its power from renewables. In the next breath, Walz said Minnesota would never get to 100% — a goal he helped set — without changing what he called “outdated” permitting laws.
The politician's daughter, Kathleen Kennedy, recalled in a 2012 profile how her dad strapped it to his car, describing it as "the rankest thing ever."
HONOLULU (AP) — Hurricane Hone passed just south of Hawaii early Sunday, dumping enough rain for the National Weather Service to call off its red flag warnings that strong winds could cause wildfires on the drier sides of islands in the archipelago.
VANCOUVER — Rain and cool weather in southern British Columbia is dousing wildfire activity in the province, but firefighters are urging vigilance despite the drop in the number of active blazes.