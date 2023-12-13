CRH foundation launches fundraising campaign

fter a successful campaign last Christmas, the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation is once again launching the Lights of Hope campaign to raise funds to address the hospital’s critical needs.

“Last year this campaign raised over $150,000,” says Shonna Lamb, Development Officer with the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation.

“We don’t have a goal per se, but what we do know is that each year we are blow and humbled by the support that the southern Alberta community continues to share.”

Lamb says the foundation usually raises between $2-3 million a year, and the Lights of Hope Campaign contributes significantly to the overall total.

In the past, funds raised have allowed the hospital to purchase eight new chemotherapy chairs, supported projects like the Inpatient Psychiatry and Psychiatric Assessment (PAN) teams, and contributed to cover the costs of lifesaving medical equipment.

“The money that we raise goes directly back into the community through the Chinook Regional Hospital,” explains Lamb. “It tends to fund 30-40 projects, pieces of equipment, special programs that affect most of the departments. There’s not really a corner of the hospital that’s not touched.” “Every donation is a beacon of hope. It brings cutting-edge healthcare to our doorstep, ensuring that excellence in care becomes a gift shared by the entire community,” says Interim Executive Director at the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation, Sherri Odland.

This year, funds raised will be used to focus on the broader needs of the hospital, including equipment and high-needs projects that contribute to critical care.

“We see over 1,000 donations for this campaign, and everybody donates for a very specific personal reason,” says Lamb.

“But what we do know is that some folks will donate in memory of a loved one that is no longer with us, some folks will donate in tribute to really exceptional care that they received from health care providers at the Chinook Regional Hospital, and then others will donate in memory or tribute of loved ones whether they’re passed or still with us.”

Lamb says “the donations everybody makes in the community has a massive impact and we’re so grateful for the support of the folks that have been with us for a long time, and the new donors that continue to find us and support the cause.”

Theodora Macleod, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald