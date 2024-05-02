Cricket star Josh Baker dies aged 20 – just two weeks before birthday

Cricket star Josh Baker has died at the age of 20 just weeks before his 21st birthday. The sad news was confirmed by his cricket club, Worcestershire. A cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Josh's death came as a surprise to friends and family with the young sportsman playing in a competitive match on the day before his death. The bowler had managed to score three wickets against Somerset, before the match was called off as a draw on Thursday.

Josh had played both on a county level and an international level (Jacques Feeney)

The 20-year-old had competed in 22 first-class matches during his career and had taken 43 wickets. He also had an international career, appearing twice for the English U-19 team against Sri Lanka.

The club's chief executive, Ashley Giles said in a statement: "The news of Josh's passing has left us all devastated. Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricket family. We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh's family and friends."

The cricket star played for Worcestershire (Ryan Hiscott)

A statement from Worcestershire Cricket Club read: "Worcestershire County Cricket Club is heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Josh Baker, who was aged only 20 years old. During this profoundly difficult time, the club is dedicated to supporting Josh's family, friends, and colleagues. We are united in our grief and committed to honouring his memory in a manner befitting the remarkable person he was.

"It was his vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met. His warmth, kindness, and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true credit to his family and a loved member of our team.

Josh was loved by his teammates (Naomi Baker)

"Plans to pay tribute to Josh will be made in consultation with his family and will remain private at this time. The club, along with Josh's family, requests the respect of privacy as we mourn this immense loss. Further comments will not be provided during this sensitive period."

Tributes to the young man were led on X by former England cricketer and Strictly star Michael Vaughan who commented: "This is so sad. Thoughts with all his family & close friends." The England and Wales Cricket Board posted: "The ECB is desperately sad to learn of the passing of Josh Baker. This is devastating news. We extend our best wishes to Josh's family and friends, to everyone who knew and loved him, and to everyone at Worcestershire CCC."