Cricket umpire hit by ball during match dies in hospital

A cricket umpire hit by a ball during a match has died.

John Williams, 80, one of the longest-serving cricket umpires in west Wales, was struck on the head during a match between Pembroke and Narberth last month.

Mr Williams, who was secretary of Hundleton Cricket Club, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff in a serious condition and put into an induced coma.

He was transferred to Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest on 1 August.

His death was announced by Pembrokeshire Cricket Club on Thursday.

In a statement, it said: "Sad news this morning regarding umpire John Williams. John passed away this morning with his family at his bedside.

"Thoughts of all of Pembrokeshire Cricket are with Hilary and the boys at this difficult and sad time."

Robert Simons from Narberth Cricket Club, who was the other umpire at the Pembroke-Narberth match, told the BBC Mr Williams was "a grand gentleman, truly a gent from a cricketing point of view."

Similar tributes were posted on social media.

Neyland Cricket Club said: "Very sad news. A gentleman of the game respected by all. Condolences to all the family from Neyland CC."

St Ishmael's Cricket Club added: "Such sad news, one of the nicest gentlemen in the game. RIP John."