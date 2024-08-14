Crime chief backs grieving mum's road campaign

A grieving mother's road safety campaign has received the backing of her police and crime commissioner.

Sharlorna Warner's eight-month-old son Zackary and sister Karlene Warner, 30, were killed by speeding drunk driver Darryl Anderson in a crash on the A1(M) in County Durham in May.

Zachary's mum launched a campaign for lifelong driving bans for drink and drug drivers after Anderson was jailed for 17 years.

Police and Crime Commissioner Joy Allen has pledged to do "everything possible" to support the campaign after meeting with the devastated family.

'Unimaginable loss'

Ms Allen, joint lead on road safety with the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, said she will go to great lengths to encourage the criminal justice system to treat such cases "with the severity they deserve".

She added: "It is vital our justice system sufficiently punishes those who recklessly gamble with people's lives and cause these devastating tragedies, to prevent them from harming other innocent people in the future.

"Ms Warner has suffered the most unimaginable grief and loss.

"I cannot put into words how courageous and inspirational she is to take this pain and apply it positively to secure vital changes that will prevent others from enduring the same heartache."

The commissioner said she will support efforts to highlight the issue at the "highest level of government".

Ms Warner said she would "fight every day" for justice for her family members [BBC]

Shalorna Warner had taken her sleeping son with her to pick up her sister from Newcastle Airport in the early hours of 31 May, when their vehicle was rammed into by Anderson.

He was drunk and had taken photographs of himself driving at more than 140mph when he slammed his Audi Q5 into the back of Ms Warner's Peugeot, causing Zackary to be thrown 164ft (50m) from the car.

Ms Warner found her son lying in the road with catastrophic injuries, while her sister had broken almost every bone in her body.

Anderson emerged unscathed from the wreckage.

He admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed in July.

He was also banned from driving for more than 20 years.

The grieving family subsequently launched their Justice for Zackary Blades and Karlene Warner campaign to ensure motorists responsible for such crimes can never drive again.

"No-one should have to go through what we've gone through and if we can stop that next person, make them think twice, then we have done some good," Ms Warner said after Anderson was jailed.

"We will not stop. I will fight every single day I am on this Earth for [Zackary and Karlene]."

