Crime down 8% in Nipawin in 2023, but increase in thefts

Crime is down eight per cent in Nipawin in 2023, according to a report to Nipawin council by Nipawin RCMP S/Sgt. Terry Posnikoff, but there's been an increase in thefts.

Posnikoff reported that the Nipawin RCMP’s priorities will continue to centre around crime reduction initiatives that promote public and community safety. He recommended some simple steps that can improve the security of your home and property while you are absent.

Marlon Zacharias, Nipawin's mayor, said, “The eight per cent decrease is a year over year reduction in overall crime. S/Sgt. Posnikoff did attribute the reduction, in part, to our community's continued dedication to call in suspicious activity in the community. We also saw our local Citizens On Patrol begin monitoring and working with the RCMP as well.”

Sgt. Posnikoff reported in the RCMP January 2024 report that, “During the month of December, Nipawin saw a number of violent, serious offences that were not typical to the type of crime seen in the area. The matters are all still being investigated and number of offenders have been arrested in relation to these events. In response to this, the local RCMP will be joined by Prince Albert and Saskatoon General Investigation Sections, the RCMP Crime Reduction Team, as well as the RCMP Special Emergency Response Team who will bolster the local strength of RCMP members in order to target specific crimes and certain individuals and groups that have been identified as being part of these crime trends.

“Nipawin has recently had some events that have shaken our community to its core. We want to remind people that these events do not describe our community as a whole and are not typical or normal. Our RCMP team has worked with external organizations to address these events with great success. We thank them for this initiative and the results it brought.”

Zacharias said council were advised that the Nipawin RCMP are currently are 78 per cent staffed at this time.

“It was also mentioned that there has been a commitment for the RCMP to build staffing across Canada back up to full capacity, but this is expected to be a long-term plan taking between 1-2 years. Enrolment has decreased over recent years, which has had an especially negative effect on rural staffing. They want to remind the public that staffing is based - partially - on calls into the detachment. Every call in to report suspicious activity, crimes in progress, incidents is tracked and tabulated. More calls equals more officers.”

“Unfortunately, we have seen a year over year increase in thefts in our community," Zaharias said. "This can be partially attributed to the expanding mental health crisis and addictions that have been ravaging every community across the province. There is also concern coming from many of our community members that our judicial system is not providing adequate consequences for crimes that are committed.”

Zaharias also said Nipawin council continues to stand with the RCMP detachment in their efforts to build and maintain a safe community for everyone. They also support the efforts of our Citizens On Patrol team as they work with the RCMP.

Nipawin council also wants to remind community members to be vigilant in locking doors and vehicles, keep areas well lit, and especially to report any activity that you feel may be suspicious in your neighbourhood.

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SASKTODAY.ca