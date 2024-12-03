Crime prevention program shows dramatic drops in homicides, shootings in some parts of Detroit

WXYZ-Detroit Videos

A program that provides federal funds to groups in Detroit working to reduce homicides and shootings is showing reductions of 83%, 73% and 61% in some of the city's most violent areas. The numbers come as Detroit is on pace to continue setting historic lows in those crimes, according to the city. ShotStoppers ' metrics measure the level of homicides and shootings in the current quarter compared to the same quarter in the two prior years and were released Monday by Mayor Mike Duggan.

Latest Stories