Crime prevention program shows dramatic drops in homicides, shootings in some parts of Detroit

A program that provides federal funds to groups in Detroit working to reduce homicides and shootings is showing reductions of 83%, 73% and 61% in some of the city's most violent areas. The numbers come as Detroit is on pace to continue setting historic lows in those crimes, according to the city. ShotStoppers ' metrics measure the level of homicides and shootings in the current quarter compared to the same quarter in the two prior years and were released Monday by Mayor Mike Duggan.