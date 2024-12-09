Crime scene established after jogger finds body wrapped in plastic near Sydney airport

NSW police are investigating after a body wrapped in plastic was dumped alongside Foreshore Road, near Sydney airport.

Police are investigating after a body was found wrapped in plastic and dumped in bushes near Sydney airport.

A jogger found the body on Monday morning in the bushes that run alongside Foreshore Road in Botany on Monday morning and reported it to police.

“Very early this morning I understand that a jogger located a body wrapped in plastic near Foreshore [Road],” the New South Wales police commissioner, Karen Webb, told reporters.

The person is yet to be identified.

“A crime scene has been established and an investigation into the incident has commenced,” a NSW police spokesperson said.

“Officers attached to South Sydney Police Area Command are being assisted by specialist officers from the State Crime Command’s homicide squad.”