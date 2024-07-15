Crime, school ‘guardians’ and vape sales: Here are 9 new Kentucky laws taking effect today

Dozens of new laws passed by the 2024 General Assembly take effect today in Kentucky.

Among some of the most high-profile items are measures on crime, education and health care, but the 60-day legislative session also saw the passage of a two-year budget and two bills putting constitutional amendments on the November ballot.

Those laws — some passed over the veto of Gov. Andy Beshear — take effect July 15, unless they had an emergency clause, in which case they took effect immediately.

Here’s a look at some of the commonwealth’s newest laws: