Criminal charges be damned, Trump is on the way to a Biden rematch

In 2016, Donald Trump boasted shortly before the Iowa caucuses that he could “shoot somebody” in the middle of New York’s Fifth Avenue, and “I wouldn’t lose any voters”.

Eight years on, and 91 criminal charges later, Mr Trump’s record-breaking victory in the state has proved that his grip over the party’s base is stronger than ever.

He was declared the winner just half an hour after Republicans had gathered to cast their ballots.

The announcement came so unexpectedly early that the hall hosting his victory party was still empty.

With most of the ballots counted, Mr Trump had received 51 per cent of the vote – more than his next two rivals combined.

Iowa is just the first state to vote in the Republican presidential nomination contest.

And Mr Trump’s top two rivals, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, are not prepared to call time on the race just yet.

History shows that Iowa narrows the primary field more than it determines the winner.

But Mr Trump is a history-defying candidate, and Monday night could not have gone better for him.

He left Ms Haley – the figurehead for the anti-Trump wing of the GOP – trailing in the dust.

Iowa is critical because of the momentum it gives a candidate. Mr Trump knows better than anyone that winning breeds winning.

Monday night’s results have inched the country closer to a historic rematch between Mr Trump and Joe Biden.

The Republican frontrunner made it clear in his victory speech that it is Mr Biden, and November’s US election, that he is focused on now.

After weeks of attacking his Republican challengers, it was a different Mr Trump on stage in downtown Des Moines.

This uncharacteristically conciliatory Mr Trump opened by saying: “I really think this is time now for our country to come together... whether it’s Republican or Democrat, liberal, conservative”.

While the results were still being counted, he said “we don’t even know what the outcome is” for second place. But he wanted to “congratulate Nikki and Ron for having a good time together”.

It was a different Mr Trump on stage in downtown Des Moines

There were no Trumpian tangents, or angry personal attacks. Instead, the 77-year-old read from a pre-prepared script.

He rattled off a list of campaign policies: securing the US-Mexico border, law and order, and ramping up America’s oil production.

The reason for this statesmanlike Mr Trump was next to him on stage.

Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, the two senior advisers credited with bringing discipline to Mr Trump’s campaign, stood watching on as he delivered his speech.

The former president turned and thanked them as he addressed his supporters. They don’t “want accolades”, he said, they “just want to win”.

The Republican primary race might have just begun, but as far as Mr Trump and his team are concerned, it is already over.

