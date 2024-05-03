Criminal charges expected against Texas Democratic congressman: reports

WASHINGTON – The Justice Department is expected to bring criminal charges against Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, multiple media outlets reported on Friday.

The FBI executed a search warrant at Cuellar’s home and campaign office in 2022 but it is unclear if any potential federal charges are related to the raid. NBC News was first to report on Friday about the expected indictment.

“I want to be clear that both my wife and I are innocent of these allegations,” Cuellar said in a statement, indicating his wife Imelda, is also involved.

The 10-term Texas Democrat said he “proactively sought legal advice from the House Ethics Committee, who gave me more than one written opinion, along with an additional opinion from a national law firm.”

“Furthermore, we requested a meeting with the Washington D.C. prosecutors to explain the facts and they refused to discuss the case with us or to hear our side,” Cuellar continued.

Officials at the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cuellar in his statement said that he still intends to run for reelection in November.

Ranking member Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, makes an opening statement before Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies in front of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Department of Homeland Security on the Department's budget for fiscal year 2025.

The National Republican Congressional Committee, the campaign arm of House Republicans, swiftly responded to reports of an imminent criminal indictment and urged House Democrats to call on their colleague to resign.

“Henry Cuellar does not put Texas first, he puts himself first,” Delanie Bomar, a spokesperson for the NRCC said in a statement. “If his colleagues truly believe in putting ‘people over politics,’ they will call on him to resign. If not – they are hypocrites whose statements about public service aren’t worth the paper they’re written on.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Indictment expected against Texas Democratic House member: reports