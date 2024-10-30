Criminal charges laid over fatal Bobs Lake boat crash in May

Provincial police in eastern Ontario have charged Matthew Spliner in connection with a boat collision that killed three people during the Victoria Day long weekend. (Tony Hammond - image credit)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid a dozen criminal charges against a South Frontenac Township man accused of causing a boat collision that killed three people in May.

Police arrested Matthew Splinter, 44, on Tuesday and have charged him with three counts each of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, impaired operation causing death and impaired operation causing bodily harm.

The charges are over a lethal collision between a speedboat and what police called a fishing-style boat on Bobs Lake on May 18.

Det. Insp. Marty McConnell of the OPP's Frontenac detachment announced the charges against Splinter at a news conference on Wednesday. McConnell said the complexity of death investigations was a factor for the delay in laying charges.

"With the resources involved in this, I wanted to ensure that a fulsome and fair investigation was brought forward to the courts," McConnell said.

The calm waters of Bobs Lake north of Kingston, Ont., on May 19, 2024. The night before, two boats collided on the lake, killing three people and injuring five others.

The calm waters of Bobs Lake north of Kingston, Ont., on May 19, 2024. The night before, two boats collided on the lake, killing three people and injuring five others. (Camille Kasisi-Monet/Radio-Canada)

Police did not offer further details on the collision, citing an ongoing investigation and saying that the evidence is now before the courts.

McDonnell thanked local residents of Bobs Lake who assisted both after the collision and with the police investigation.

"We hope that today's announcement helps to bring some measure of resolution," he said.

Splinter was due to appear for a bail hearing in Kingston on Wednesday.

Tragic end to 'amazing day'

The crash occurred at 9.30 p.m. on the Saturday of the Victoria Day long weekend.

Kaila Bearman, 21, Juliette Côté, 22, and Riley Orr, 23, were pronounced dead at the scene. Five other people ages 21 to 44 were hospitalized, including one whose injuries necessitated an airlift.

Juliette Côté, 22, ran a successful home staging company with her mom, had just graduated from St. Lawrence College and was about to take the final exam for her real estate license. She was killed, along with two others, in a boat collision north of Kingston, Ont. on May 18, 2024.

Juliette Côté, 22, was one of three young people who died following a May 18 boat collision on Buck Bay (Submitted by the Côté family)

Orr's obituary described him as a good friend to many, with a "huge, kind heart" and the ability to light up a room with his smile.

Bearman's smile was also described as a bright spot in the lives of her loved ones.

"We will not let darkness overpower the light, joy, determination, and passion that was this beautiful young lady," her obituary read.

In an interview with CBC, Côté's family described her as a "force" who was equally strong-willed and sincerely loving.

"You're just absolutely gutted," explained her mother, Alison Côté, in May. "You feel like a piece of you is just gone. Basically, we're going to be starting our life over as of now."

The Côtés said their daughter had been enjoying the long weekend at a friend's family cottage on Bobs Lake. In text messages that morning, Côté told her parents the group was boating around the lake, playing games and listening to music.

"It's a comfort to us knowing that she had an amazing day for her last day," Alison Côté said.