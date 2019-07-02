Crisis averted but controversy brewing as Riders win

Crisis averted.

A Canada Day loss would surely have smashed the panic button in Rider Nation.

If the the Roughriders went 0 for 3 against the East to start the season, then everyone employed inside the stadium walls would have been on the chopping block on the fan forums and phone-in shows.

There would be no moral victories from a defeat to the Argos who were coming off a 64-14 loss themselves.

But with a 32-7 win in front of thousands of soggy witnesses dressed in green, all is OK ... for now.

Unless you consider a potential good ol' fashioned quarterback controversy a bad thing.

Cody Fajardo has established himself as a more than adequate replacement for Zach Collaros who is off (we assume) on another concussion sabbatical for the unforeseeable future.

The former B.C. Lion and short yardage specialist has demonstrated he's pretty good with the long ball too.

"I've questioned a lot in my career why I've been held back and why I haven't got an opportunity," said Fajardo after Monday night's victory.

The fourth year CFLer is getting the opportunities now after spending his first three years behind the likes of Ricky Ray and Travis Lulay.

He was to be backing up Collaros this season, but someone had other ideas as the Riders designated starter went down three plays into the season.

By the "glory of God" with a "sprinkle of Jesus" — Fajardo's words used to describe his performance — the bible-toting quarterback had people talking single-game passing records on Canada Day by halftime.

Fajardo, who admits to spending a lot of time praying during football games, threw for 293 yards and two touchdowns and a 25-0 lead before the almighty intervened.

A thunderstorm rolled through Regina, sending the teams to their locker rooms with two minutes left in the second quarter for a two-hour weather delay.

Fajardo finished the game with 430 total yards, two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

His game totals after two starts, the first two of his career: 790 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Which already raises an interesting question.

If and when Collaros returns and is declared healthy to play, although after multiple concussions there are doubters, will he automatically be given back the keys to the offence?

Under Fajardo's control, the offence hasn't looked this good for quite some time and certainly not in Collaros' term in Saskatchewan.

