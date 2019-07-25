Cristiano Ronaldo Scores A McLaren Senna

The star soccer player has many other ludicrous cars in his collection.

Love or hate his bravado, there’s no denying the dominant nature of Cristiano Ronaldo on the soccer field. The Portuguese player makes £86,500,000 each year when factoring in his contract and all endorsements, which is a nice chunk of change. That's why it’s really no shock he recently purchased a McLaren Senna, one of the more exclusive hypercars in the world that retails in the US for about $960,000 or more.

That’s not a bad score for the 34 year-old, but Ronaldo has plenty of other amazing cars tucked away in his garage. The Senna, as McLaren tells it, is the British automaker’s “DNA at its most extreme.” It’s a track-focused machine named after legendary Formula One driver Ayrton Senna.

McLaren purposely designed the Senna to look intimidating from any angle. In fact, it was patterned after a prehistoric shark. That’s fitting, because the soccer forward for Juve attacks other teams on the field with ferocious precision, like how the Senna attacks turns on a track. The big front splitter, rear wing, diffuser, etc. combine to produce 1,763 pounds of downforce, which is key to the Senna’s precision handling.

Only 500 Sennas were made, so you can imagine each one is bound to appreciate in value as time marches on. Apart from the wild aerodynamics, the hypercar packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 mounted mid-ship. It hits with a mighty 789-horsepower and 590 lb.-ft. of torque, which is all channeled through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to the rear wheels. Acceleration from 0-60 mph is somewhere around 2.8 seconds. The McLaren polishes off the quarter mile in a cool 10.1 seconds at 147 mph.

Ronaldo isn’t known for his humility, and he proudly posted a video and picture of him with the McLaren Senna on his personal Instagram account as a public announcement of the purchase.

More Exotic Cars



Rare McLaren P1 GTR Track Toy Up For Grabs

Ferrari F430 Spider Comes With A Gated Manual











