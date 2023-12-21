Cristobal sizes up Miami Hurricanes’ defensive additions in 2024 class

Quick hits from Mario Cristobal on many of the Miami Hurricanes’ Class of 2024 additions on defense:

▪ On highly-regarded defensive tackles Justin Scott and Artavius Jones:

They’re “about as explosive as you can be for a big man. These are wide bodies that are great athletes as well. One [Jones] is a state weightlifter, the other plays basketball.”

Scott is a five-star recruit from Chicago, and Cristobal noted that “we’ve had great defensive linemen from Chicago -- Russell Maryland. He’s a massive man, extremely athletic.”

As for Jones, “Artavius is a freak of nature,” Cristobal said. “At 17 years old, he’s already benching in the neighborhood of 425, 450 pounds and can squat 600 plus. He plays with that strength too. [These are] two awesome young men, powerful, big strong.”

▪ On the edge players/defensive linemen pickups:

“Marquise Lightfoot is as explosive, as athletic as you can have off the edge. All these guys are relentless and play with a high motor. They have long, explosive bodies.

“Cole McConathy is another guy we identified on film as a guy that really fits our DNA, what we do defensively at the edge position. Explosive, tough, physical, tremendous growth potential.

“Daylen Russell is one of the best players in Dade County, best defensive players in the state of Florida.

“Elias Rudolph, 6-4 1/2, a little thin at 215, 220, but as talented as it gets, plays with an unbelievable motor. Was a little injured this past year so he didn’t get the amount of reps or data” that’s typical in a senior season.

“Booker Pickett will be a will linebacker, also has third down snap value at defensive end or edge. Just a natural pass rusher, can flat out go. One of the premier guys in the country.”

▪ On linebacker Cameron Pruitt: “He’s like a human missile.”

▪ On four-star prospect Zaquan Patterson, the highest-regarded of three safety commitments:

“Zaquan is an absolute stud top to bottom. His value not only as a safety but also in the form of a special teams player. He is all over the field all the time.”

▪ On linebacker Adarius Hayes, who flipped from UF on Wednesday:

“This is a throwback linebacker, over 6-4, knocking people around all over the place. We were late [recruiting him] because if you’re not two years early you’re late. Derek Nicholson led the charge and was unbelievable in that process.”

As for UM kicker addition Abram Murray, Cristobal said he was “the fastest commitment in Miami history.”

When they first met, Murray said: “Coach, I’m committing to the University of Miami.”

Cristobal spoke before five-star defensive tackle Armondo Blount flipped from FSU to UM.

Here’s feedback from Cristobal on UM’s Class of 2024 additions on offense.