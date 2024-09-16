The Criterion Collection Announces December Releases, Including 4K Editions of ‘No Country for Old Men’ and ‘Paris, Texas’

Looks like cinephiles will need to make a little more space on their shelves. As has become customary, The Criterion Collection announced its four upcoming December releases today, and you may just need to make room for all of them on your holiday shopping lists. First up, set to be available on December 3, the new 4K restoration of Wim Wenders’ Palme d’Or-winning masterpiece “Paris, Texas,” starring Harry Dean Stanton, Dean Stockwell, and Nastassja Kinski.

In his 1984 review of the reflective western drama, film critic Roger Ebert wrote, “‘Paris, Texas’ is a movie with the kind of passion and willingness to experiment that was more common fifteen years ago than it is now. It has more links with films like ‘Five Easy Pieces’ and ‘Easy Rider’ and ‘Midnight Cowboy,’ than with the slick arcade games that are the box-office winners of the 1980s. It is true, deep, and brilliant.”

On December 10, Criterion will add the Coen Brothers’ Best Picture-winning “No Country for Old Men” to the collection, as well as a 4K UHD re-release of Federico Fellini’s “8 1/2.” In addition to winning the top prize, “No Country” also earned Javier Bardem an Oscar for his performance as sinister, bowl-cut assassin Anton Chigurh. The new set will feature interviews with the Coens and cinematographer Roger Deakins, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and archival conversations with the cast on set.

Finally, a new 2K restoration of Sammo Hung’s Hong Kong action war film “Eastern Condors” will be released on December 17 and includes a new interview with the director, as well as an English dub. Also included in the special features, a copy of “Eastern Condors Live,” an onstage performance from the 1987 Miss Hong Kong Pageant. Inspired by rowdy American classics like “The Dirty Dozen,” “Eastern Condors” tracks a disparate crew of Asian American prisoners sent to Vietnam on a secret suicide mission to stop the Viet Cong from obtaining an arsenal of weapons.

While you may have to wait a while to get your hands on these offerings, there are still plenty of fun grabs coming out this month, including “The Long Good Friday” tomorrow, September 17, plus Gregg Araki’s Teen Apocalypse Trilogy and Todd Solondz’s “Happiness” on September 24.

