'Critical' east-west connector in north Calgary set to open next week

Government officials held a ceremony Friday to unveil a newly upgraded major roadway in Calgary's northwest that's set to open to vehicles on Monday.

Construction of a stretch of 144th Avenue N.W. from Symons Valley Road to 24th Street N.W. is now complete, connecting the northern communities of Sage Hill and Evanston, and allowing vehicles to travel across the northern edge of the city more easily.

"This is a critical piece of infrastructure for the north as it is the only continuous east-west roadway north of Stoney Trail," said Ryan Vanderputten, director of business and engineering services for the city.

The city councillor for Ward 2, which includes the area, said bridging the gap in the local road network will make a big difference.

This satellite photo shows where construction took place to fill the gap on 144th Avenue between Symons Valley Road and 24th Street N.W. at the northern edge of Calgary.

"I think it's important for our community to move around our city and our neighbourhoods to get where we need to go. That's why its so important to advocate and move this project forward," said Coun. Jennifer Wyness.

The $61.2-million project includes a new bridge over West Nose Creek, an expansion of Calgary's pathway and cycling network and utility and public space improvements.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek says the road expansion is an important step in supporting the city's growth.

"By improving our road and pathway network, we're helping communities access the services they need and creating a more connected city for everyone," said Gondek in a statement.

This photo from May shows where 144th Avenue, still under construction, meets Symons Valley Road N.W.

The federal and provincial governments contributed to this project through the Canada Community-Building Fund and the Municipal Sustainability Initiative.

Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal was on hand for the ribbon cutting.

"These improved roads will provide better mobility and connectivity throughout the area, including expanding Calgary's muli-use pathway system … [and] help residents spend less time in their vehicles stuck in traffic and allow for more time to spend with loved ones," said Chahal, on behalf of Sean Fraser, minister of housing, infrastructure and communities.