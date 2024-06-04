Critical incident at London hospitals due to ongoing major IT outage with surgeries cancelled

A critical incident has been declared at two London hospitals after a major IT outage.

Guy’s and St Thomas’ along with Kings College are both impacted, with transplant surgery at Royal Brompton and Harefield axed.

Nearby hospitals in London are accepting extra patients.

The IT incident, reported to be related to a cyber attack, is affecting services run by the IT firm Synnovis, which is leading to issues on pathology labs including blood transfusions.

In an email to staff on Monday evening, reported by Shaun Lintern of the Sunday Times, CEO of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust Prof Ian Abbs told staff: “This is having a major impact on the delivery of our services, with blood transfusions being particularly affected.

“Some activity has already been cancelled or redirected to other providers at short notice as we prioritise the clinical work that we are able to safely carry out.”

The Standard has approached the trusts for a statement.

