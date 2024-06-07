Critically endangered antelope arrives at zoo

Paignton Zoo has announced the arrival of an Eastern mountain bongo.

The forest antelopes are currently listed as Critically Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The 11-year-old male, named Bowie, made the journey from Woburn Safari Park to join the conservation charity’s two females, with hopes that they will breed.

The zoo said the arrival marked a "significant step" towards conserving the creatures and safeguarding their survival.

Sam Gray, Paignton Zoo’s team leader of large mammals, said he was delighted to welcome the antelope to the zoo.

He said: "Bowie’s participation in this breeding programme emphasises our dedication to preserving biodiversity and ensuring a brighter future for Eastern mountain bongo."

Bowie is set to be kept away from the females for the first few days, but will still be visible to the public.

