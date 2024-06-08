Critically endangered monkeys arrive at Sussex zoo

A Sussex zoo is celebrating the arrival of four monkeys from a critically endangered species.

The male yellow-breasted capuchin monkeys are the first from their species at Drusillas Zoo Park, in Alfriston.

They are among the most threatened primates in the world, with less than 3,000 remaining in the wild, according to the zoo.

Zoo manager Mark Kenward said: "The arrival of these boys brings a huge sense of pride knowing that we are contributing to the collaborative conservation efforts of zoos around the world.”

Native to the east coast of Brazil, yellow-breasted capuchin monkeys are classed as critically endangered.

Keepers at Drusillas reported that the four males, from the same family group, had "settled in brilliantly".

They are Doyle and Chops, both aged nine, Deet, six, and Clint, who is five.

A zoo spokesperson said they had "many facial expressions, interactive inquisitive nature, and their individual personalities were becoming more prominent each day".

Mr Kenward said: “We are sometimes asked when a threatened species arrives, why we don’t have breeding pairs and why we aren’t trying to breed straight away.

"Zoos will often begin with an all-male group of a new species, to learn about them and develop a successful animal care programme first.”

