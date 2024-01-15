Critics Choice Awards: Barry Keoghan takes Saltburn naked scene jibe on the chin

Barry Keoghan at the Critics Choice Awards 2024 (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Barry Keoghan was a good sport after his jaw-dropping naked scene in Saltburn was the topic of Critics Choice host Chelsea Handler’s opening monologue.

The Irish actor, 31, has won plaudits for his role as Oliver Quick in the controversial Emerald Fennell movie.

The movie has several sexually explicit and outrageous scenes - and in the final moments, the star dances naked to Sophie Ellis Bexter’s iconic track Murder on the Dance Floor.

The scene was tackled by Handler during her opening gambit at the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Watching from the audience, Keoghan, who wasn’t nominated for supporting actor, took Handler’s jokes on the chin.

Handler said: “And now, it's time to talk about the horniest movie of the year Saltburn' as the camera panned to Keoghan.

“There he is. Barry Keoghan was horny for men, women, bath water, and cemeteries.

“Featuring men in various states of undress. Most male actors use prosthetics, so thank you, Barry, for keeping it real, and please thank your penis for its service.”

She also teased Margot Robbie, the producer of the movie who is also the star of Barbie. “By the way, Margot Robbie produced Saltburn, so you're a dirty Barbie, and I like it,” Handler said. “Which means Margot is responsible for not one, but two spirited dance numbers this year.”

Although many other films and their stars provided the biggest moments of the night, it was historical epic Oppenheimer that topped the Critics Choice Awards taking home eight gongs.

The Christopher Nolan epic scored the London-born filmmaker a win for best director, alongside best picture and supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr, while star Cillian Murphy was snubbed in the best actor category which went to The Holdovers star Paul Giamatti.

The 29th ceremony also saw success for Greta Gerwig’s box office hit Barbie, which picked up six awards including best comedy, best original screenplay and best original song for British star Mark Ronson’s I’m Just Ken – sung by Ryan Gosling.

The TV categories saw Succession, Beef and The Bear dominate in the major awards.