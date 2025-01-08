Critics' Choice Awards postponed, BAFTA Tea Party canceled amid Pacific Palisades fire

Two major events of Hollywood's awards season have been canceled in the wake of the Pacific Palisades fire in Los Angeles.

The Critics' Choice Awards, an annual star-studded ceremony honoring the best in cinema, has been postponed to Jan. 26 after its 2025 edition was scheduled to take place on Sunday. The ceremony's suspension is in observance of "the catastrophic fires ravaging Southern California," according to an official statement.

"This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community," CCA CEO Joey Berlin said in a Wednesday statement to USA TODAY. "All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected."

The rescheduled Critics' Choice Awards, which was going to be held at the Barker Hangar, will remain at the Santa Monica venue. The ceremony will broadcast live on E! and be available on streaming service Peacock the next day.

Fueled by a severe wind storm pummeling Los Angeles County, a bush fire in LA spread over 1,200 acres and forced the evacuation of thousands of homes on Tuesday. Actors Eugene Levy and James Woods, as well as reality-TV stars Spencer and Heidi Montag, were among the celebrities who had to flee their California residences.

Other events, such as the premiere of Jennifer Lopez's film "Unstoppable," were also canceled due to the fiery conditions.

BAFTA Tea Party reportedly canceled due to Los Angeles wildfire

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts' 2025 Tea Party, which was scheduled to take place Saturday at The Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, was canceled due to the raging Pacific Palisades fire, according to the Los Angeles Times and Deadline.

"In light of the dangerous winds and wildfires in Los Angeles, we are cancelling this weekend's BAFTA Tea Party," the organization told the outlets in a statement. "The safety of our colleagues, friends and peers in Los Angeles remains our utmost priority and our thoughts are with everyone impacted."

During awards season, the BAFTA Tea Party is a key industry event that allows film professionals to network ahead of the Academy Awards in March.

