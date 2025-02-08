Critics Choice Awards: Zoe Saldaña, ‘Conclave’, ‘The Wild Robot’, Colin Farrell & Cristin Milioti Among Early Winners (Updating Live)
The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards are underway Friday at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, launching a ceremony that had twice been postponed due to the L.A. wildfires that wreaked havoc on the city the past month. Chelsea Handler returns to host.
Already, Zoe Saldaña won for Best Supporting Actress for Netflix’s Emilia Pérez, cementing her place as a frontrunner for the Oscars next month, and giving a push to the musical movie that has been dealing with the fallout from its star Karla Sofía Gascón‘s old tweets. She is nominated for Best Actress tonight, one of 10 noms for the movie here, but she is not attending.
Conclave, the Focus Features drama that came in tied with Universal’s Wicked with the most nominations overall with 11, has already won for Best Ensemble, while Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot won for Best Animated Film.
More from Deadline
On the TV side so far, FX/Hulu’s Emmy juggernaut Shōgun, which led the way with six nominations coming in, won both Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress categories. Netflix’s Baby Reindeer also has won twice, for Jessica Gunning’s Supporting performance and for Best Limited Series.
Colin Farrell, who transferred his Oswald Cobblepot from the big to the small screen for HBO | Max’s The Penguin, won for Best Actor in a Limited Series to add to his Golden Globes win for the role, while his co-star Cristin Milioti won for Best Actress.
Check out the winners list below and keep checking back as we update it throughout the evening.
After Conclave and Wicked, Dune: Part Two joins Emilia Pérez with10 noms at a ceremony that traditionally has served as a good Oscar bellwether. Last year, eventual Best Picture Oscar winner Oppenheimer scored a leading eight wins including the marquee Best Picture prize.
Conclave, Wicked, Dune: Part Two and Emilia Pérez are nominated in Critics Choice Best Pic category this year alongside A Complete Unknown, Anora, The Brutalist, Nickel Boys, Sing Sing and The Substance. All but Sing Sing are up for the same award at the Oscars.
This year’s Critics Choice Awards are airing live on the East Coast at 7 p.m. ET, and be tape delayed in the West until 7 p.m. PT on E! in the debut of a new deal with the network and Peacock. The show will air on the streamer beginning Saturday.
Here’s tonight’s winners list:
MOTION PICTURES
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Wild Robot
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Conclave
TELEVISION
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO | Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO | Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Michael Urie – Shrinking (Apple TV+)
Best of Deadline
‘The Apprentice’ Oscar Nominees Sebastian Stan & Jeremy Strong On Why It’s “More Of A Horror Movie” With "Monstrous Egos"
'Prime Target' Release Guide: When Are New Episodes Available On Apple TV+?
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.