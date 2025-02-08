Critics Choice Awards: Zoe Saldaña, ‘Conclave’, ‘The Wild Robot’, Colin Farrell & Cristin Milioti Among Early Winners (Updating Live)

The 30th annual Critics Choice Awards are underway Friday at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, launching a ceremony that had twice been postponed due to the L.A. wildfires that wreaked havoc on the city the past month. Chelsea Handler returns to host.

Already, Zoe Saldaña won for Best Supporting Actress for Netflix’s Emilia Pérez, cementing her place as a frontrunner for the Oscars next month, and giving a push to the musical movie that has been dealing with the fallout from its star Karla Sofía Gascón‘s old tweets. She is nominated for Best Actress tonight, one of 10 noms for the movie here, but she is not attending.



Conclave, the Focus Features drama that came in tied with Universal’s Wicked with the most nominations overall with 11, has already won for Best Ensemble, while Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s The Wild Robot won for Best Animated Film.

On the TV side so far, FX/Hulu’s Emmy juggernaut Shōgun, which led the way with six nominations coming in, won both Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress categories. Netflix’s Baby Reindeer also has won twice, for Jessica Gunning’s Supporting performance and for Best Limited Series.

Colin Farrell, who transferred his Oswald Cobblepot from the big to the small screen for HBO | Max’s The Penguin, won for Best Actor in a Limited Series to add to his Golden Globes win for the role, while his co-star Cristin Milioti won for Best Actress.

Check out the winners list below and keep checking back as we update it throughout the evening.

After Conclave and Wicked, Dune: Part Two joins Emilia Pérez with10 noms at a ceremony that traditionally has served as a good Oscar bellwether. Last year, eventual Best Picture Oscar winner Oppenheimer scored a leading eight wins including the marquee Best Picture prize.

Conclave, Wicked, Dune: Part Two and Emilia Pérez are nominated in Critics Choice Best Pic category this year alongside A Complete Unknown, Anora, The Brutalist, Nickel Boys, Sing Sing and The Substance. All but Sing Sing are up for the same award at the Oscars.

This year’s Critics Choice Awards are airing live on the East Coast at 7 p.m. ET, and be tape delayed in the West until 7 p.m. PT on E! in the debut of a new deal with the network and Peacock. The show will air on the streamer beginning Saturday.

Here’s tonight’s winners list:

MOTION PICTURES

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Zoe Saldaña – Emilia Pérez

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Wild Robot

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Conclave

TELEVISION

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Colin Farrell – The Penguin (HBO | Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Moeka Hoshi – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun (FX / Hulu)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Liev Schreiber – The Perfect Couple (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO | Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Michael Urie – Shrinking (Apple TV+)

