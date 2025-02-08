Critics Choice host Chelsea Handler roasts Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni feud: 'We're good'

SANTA MONICA, Calif. − Critics Choice Awards host Chelsea Handler lamented tough times for the nation when opening the show on Friday. But the comedian thanked the ongoing battle between “It Ends With Us” stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively for providing a national “distraction.”

“I think we're all grateful, and I think we're good,” said Handler, who hosted Critics Choice for third time in a row at the Barker Hangar.

The movie's co-stars − Baldoni, who also directs, and Lively, the film's producer − are embroiled in a long-running legal battle. Lively has filed suit, alleging Baldoni sexually harassed her during the production of “It Ends With Us,” which Baldoni denies. He has in turn filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against the actress.

“I think everybody in this room, no matter whose side you're on, we can all agree to accept that there's probably not going to be a sequel,” said Handler. “It ends with us.”

Chelsea Handler hosted the Critics Choice Awards for the third year running.

Neither Baldoni nor Lively were at the event.

Calling herself “the DEI host,” Handler said the current political climate could mark “the end of times. So drink, everyone.”

Handler thanked bright lights like nominees Cynthia Erivo ("Wicked"), whom she called “epic,” as well as “Conclave” star Ralph Fiennes. Even in challenging roles like “a celibate cardinal” or "Harry Potter" villain Voldemort, she said, Fiennes has succeeded in making her "want to have sex with you.”

“You've made some truly unsexy people very sexy,” Handler said. “So I'm begging you, please never play Vladimir Putin. I can't do that again.”

Handler started the evening by thanking a contingent of Los Angeles firefighters who were seated in the front tables.

The impact of last month's devasting Los Angeles fires was "almost impossible to imagine," she said, adding, "We come together as a community with a huge debt of gratitude to our honored guests."

When accepting a surprise acting award for CBS' "Matlock," Kathy Bates noted that the TV series' producer Eric Christian Olsen had lost his home in the Pacific Palisades blaze.

"So this is very personal," said Bates, speaking to the firefighters. "To watch the film of you guys standing in a line with a wall of flame in front of you was just terrifying. I don’t know how you did it. But we are so grateful."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Critics Choice host Chelsea Handler mocks Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni