Critics Condemn Ex-Trump Lawyers' 1-Line Apologies With Sarcastic Praise

Lee Moran
·2 min read

Their apologies were short but not so sweet for critics on social media.

Former Donald Trump-allied lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro on Thursday stunned users of X, formerly Twitter, with their single-sentence statements that they were obliged to pen after copping plea deals in the Georgia election interference case.

“I apologize for my actions in connection with the events in Coffee County,” wrote Powell.

“I apologize to the citizens of the State of Georgia and of Fulton County for my involvement in Count 15 of the indictment,” said Chesebro.

The duo had been charged alongside Trump and 16 others over alleged efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in the state.

MSNBC anchor Katie Phang summed up their letters, that were revealed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday, with one word: “Underwhelming.”

Responding to Phang, former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann wrote: “To be filed under ‘THAT’S AN UNDERSTATEMENT.’”

Others agreed:

