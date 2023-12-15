Critics Condemn Ex-Trump Lawyers' 1-Line Apologies With Sarcastic Praise

Their apologies were short but not so sweet for critics on social media.

Former Donald Trump-allied lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro on Thursday stunned users of X, formerly Twitter, with their single-sentence statements that they were obliged to pen after copping plea deals in the Georgia election interference case.

“I apologize for my actions in connection with the events in Coffee County,” wrote Powell.

“I apologize to the citizens of the State of Georgia and of Fulton County for my involvement in Count 15 of the indictment,” said Chesebro.

The duo had been charged alongside Trump and 16 others over alleged efforts to overturn Trump’s loss in the state.

MSNBC anchor Katie Phang summed up their letters, that were revealed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday, with one word: “Underwhelming.”

Responding to Phang, former federal prosecutor Andrew Weissmann wrote: “To be filed under ‘THAT’S AN UNDERSTATEMENT.’”

Others agreed:

To be filed under "THAT'S AN UNDERSTATEMENT"

No jail time, eventual expungement of criminal record, and court sign-off on crimes not being of moral turpitude (so can continue to practice law)--all the consequences for engaging in attempted overthrow of US presidential election. https://t.co/O2aL0F0kLr — Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) December 14, 2023

They should have been required to write it 100 times — MooneyWho (@WiblyWoblyMoony) December 14, 2023

Sidney Powell wrote quite a heartfelt Letter of Apology to comply with her plea agreement. Very thoughtful and sincere. https://t.co/emZkJVI1Fvpic.twitter.com/BBzcv6mRQ6 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 14, 2023

Those are superficial & completely lacking in remorse or sincerity. — PopcornCat (@BootsCastle) December 14, 2023

Wow, so heartfelt... — 1ChiefsDan 🌻🇺🇦☮️ 🇺🇸 (@BCP_EM) December 14, 2023

Wow. Speechless. — Gideon Neptune (@GideonNeptune) December 14, 2023

Those seem heartfelt. 😒 — Sanity Check 🌻 (@sanitycheck99) December 14, 2023

NARRATOR: "They were not, in fact, sincere apologies." — Tom Ace (@tomace030) December 14, 2023

That’s an insult!

Scrappy paper, none of the formalities of letter writing followed, the wording used chosen to demonstrate that there is no regret for what they did.

I hope that these are taken into consideration when sentencing takes place. — Ann (@AnnMB48) December 14, 2023

Never in the history of mankind has such eloquent prose been laid to paper by a penny pencil!!!! Wow! Such poetry!!

Who knew that two kindergarten students could write....wait, oh dear, these were ADULTS? — Mitchell Go Jack go!!🇺🇦 (@ballas_mitchell) December 14, 2023

I can feel the remorse 🙄 — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) December 14, 2023

Damn she really poured out her soul there. — Crazy Fenak (@CrazyFenaker) December 14, 2023

Wow! Dripping with repentence. But I think the judge should have insisted on at least 500 words for her essay in creative fiction. — Troy Minos (@TroyMinos) December 14, 2023

Bart Simpson chalkboard energy there. — James the Xennial (@JamestheXennial) December 14, 2023

Could have been worse.

"Dear Coffee county, I'm so sorry I got caught"

-Sydney Powell — Chevron 🇺🇦 (@lachevron) December 14, 2023

zzz

Related...