Critics Question JD Vance's 'Weird' Defense Of Wife Usha After White Supremacist Attacks

Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) acknowledged — but did not condemn — white supremacist attacks aimed at his wife, Usha Vance, over her Indian descent on Friday.

“Look, I love my wife so much. I love her because she’s who she is,” former President Donald Trump’s running mate told Megyn Kelly on her SiriusXM show.

He continued, “Obviously, she’s not a white person and we’ve been accused — attacked by some white supremacists over that. But I just, I love Usha. She’s such a good mom, she’s such a brilliant lawyer and I’m so proud of her.”

Trump’s vice presidential pick, who has faced backlash for going after “childless” Democrats in 2021 with a comment he recently called “sarcastic,” added that his wife’s experience has helped give him the perspective that it’s “very hard” for working families in America.

"Obviously she's not a white person…but I love Usha, she's such a good mom."



Honestly this is such a weird way to respond to white supremacist attacks on your Indian American wife. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/aC5BIOzm1D — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) July 27, 2024

His comments arrive after Nick Fuentes — a white supremacist who once dined with Ye (the rapper formerly known as Kanye West) and Trump at the Republican nominee’s Mar-a-Lago estate — attacked Usha Vance earlier this month.

“Who is this guy, really? Do we really expect that the guy who has an Indian wife and named their kid Vivek is going to support white identity?” Fuentes said.

Usha Vance, a lawyer and child of Indian immigrants, could become the first Indian American to be second lady should the Trump-Vance ticket win in November.

Critics on social media questioned JD Vance’s defense including Kaivan Shroff, a Democratic commentator who shared the clip of the Ohio senator, who called it “such a weird” and “pathetic” way to respond to the attacks.

Ted Cruz- like. — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) July 27, 2024

the “accu— attacked” is uhhhhh something — Kat Abu (@abughazalehkat) July 27, 2024

wow, such a feckless way to defend your family. Giving Ted Cruz vibes. — The Sins of Greg (@TheSinsOfGreg) July 27, 2024

A reminder of the avalanche of white supremacist hate being thrown at Usha Vance. Leopards eating faces and all: https://t.co/CTjV4l4qHQ — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) July 28, 2024

Utterly unsurprising that the only positive thing he has to say against white supremacisr attacks are “I mean, she’s not white, BUT she isn’t childless, so she still has value.” — Squirrel Master (@kristiecsu) July 27, 2024

