Critics speak against California transgender notification bill
Parents rights advocates and legislators on Thursday showed public opposition to a bill regarding a child's gender. Last month, California lawmakers in the Senate Education Committee advanced Assembly Bill 1955, which would prohibit school districts across the state from setting policies requiring parents to be notified if their child identifies as transgender. At the state Capitol on Thursday, critics of the bill argued AB 1955 would sideline parents from an important part of their child's development and well-being.