Critics Stunned By Donald Trump’s ‘Heartless’ Punchline About Man Killed At His Rally

Lee Moran
·2 min read
Donald Trump drew fierce criticism for making a crass comment about the wife of Corey Comperatore, the former fire chief who was killed by gunfire while trying to shield his family during the attempt on the former president’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, last month.

Trump claimed during a rally speech in Harrisburg on Wednesday that a friend of his had presented Helen Comperatore, Corey’s wife, with a check for $1 million and that crowdfundraising efforts were now in the millions.

“But you know what?” Trump asked supporters. “Corey’s wife said, ‘I’d rather have my husband.’”

“Isn’t that good?” Trump continued. “I know a lot of wives that would not say that, I’m sorry. They would not say that.”

The audience lapped up the comment and laughed.

“But no, it’s a great family, he was a great man, he was a brave man,” said Trump, who later led a moment of silence for Comperatore.

Critics on X, formerly Twitter, accused Trump of turning Comperatore’s death into a punchline.

